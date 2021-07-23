M. Night Shyamalan Confirms Shooting on His New Film Old Has Wrapped

✖

Most movie and TV productions around the world have had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan was able to shoot his new film Old down in the Dominican Republic while adhering to health and safety protocols, with the filmmaker himself recently confirming that the production has officially wrapped. Luckily, the post-production work on the film will be easier to manage under social-distancing protocols and quarantine, which means the film should be able to be completed on its expected schedule, whereas a number of other films have had to halt productions due to cast and crew contracting COVID-19.

"Wrapped production on [Old]," Shyamalan shared on Twitter. "It was an incredible experience. Beyond grateful to the people of the Dominican Republic who were so caring & welcoming. It is one of the most beautiful countries filled with the sweetest people. Thinking of you as I head back to Philly."

The film stars Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Aaron Pierre (Krypton), andVicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).

As is the nature with most Shyamalan efforts, details about the actual narrative have been kept a secret from fans. What we can likely expect, however, is that it won't carry the weight of a franchise along with it, which some of his previous efforts have had to handle.

“I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end," the filmmaker shared with Collider last year. "That’s all mitigated because we’re working with a respectable number and I feel like I’m being a good partner to my distributors. I like that because it allows me to iterate really fast in the making of these stories, so those films follow that architecture of approach and process. Even if it’s tricking myself into being more dangerous, it’s working because when I think about these three films that I’m thinking about — all weird and dark — I think that they speak to each other a little bit.”

Old is currently set to land in theaters in July of 2021.

