Olivia Wilde Directing Christmas Comedy for Margot Robbie's LuckyChap

Olivia Wilde will be directing a Christmas Comedy film for Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Titled Naughty, the film is being described as "Bridesmaids in the North Pole" by initial reports, and will center around Mallory "whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing."

Jimmy Warden (Cocaine Bear) is attached to write the script; Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara are attached as producers on behalf of LuckyChap. No word yet on who is being considered to star in the film.

The last few years have brought significant career progression for both Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde. Wilde has become an in-demand director, having helmed the coming-of-age tale Booksmart (2019), and the femme-themed thriller Don't Worry Darling (2022). While neither film has been a box office smash, they both earned significant acclaim; Don't Worry Darling also became a tabloid fixation due to alleged behind-the-scenes drama between Wilde and her cast, which included her public romance with leading man and pop star Harry Styles. Despite all the turbulence, Wilde has continued to book jobs with major studios and production companies – including Perfect, a biopic about 1996 Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, and a Marvel project set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Margot Robbie has followed her big breakout in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) with a decade-long rise to being one of the top starlets (and power-players) in Hollywood. Robbie balanced big franchise films like playing DC's Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad) with awards season hits (I, Tonya, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Damien Chazelle's Babylon), while also producing hits like Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, and her upcoming follow-up, Saltburn. In 2023, Margot pulled all three lanes of her career (big franchises, "cinema" acclaim, and producing) into one massive success story with the release of Warner Bros.' Barbie; Robbie starred as the iconic doll, while also allowing director Greta Gerwig to build her unique vision for a Barbie live-action movie, ultimately resulting in a $1.4 billion box office.

When it's all written out like that, it's clear that Olivia Wilde working with LuckyChap will be a collab between two Hollywood ladies truly hitting their stride.

