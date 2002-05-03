Olivia Wilde Addresses Rumored Spider-Woman Marvel Movie

Sony has been hard at work developing their universe of Spider-Man characters, with their most successful offering being the Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise. The studio released a less successful spinoff Morbius, that starred Jared Leto. Morbius is less likely to get a sequel, and Venom already has a third film green-lit. Sony has a bunch of Spider-Man spin-offs in some stage of development like Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and even Olivia Wilde's mystery movie that's rumored to focus on Spider-Woman. Wilde has yet to confirm that she's helming a Spider-Woman movie, but she has been discussing her work on the film. During a new interview with Variety, the director revealed what it's like to work on a Marvel movie.

"That, I can't say a word about. Yeah, no — I can't say anything about it. I have to bury myself in the couch now." Wilde told the trade. "I will say that I think the Marvel approach of allowing newer filmmakers to come into the fold and have access to those tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I am a big fan of what they're doing over there, but, yeah, I can't confirm whether that is what that is. But that would be cool."

Previously Entertainment Weekly revealed that there was no confirmation from Wilde that the film she's going to be making is the rumored Spider-Woman standalone movie. However, what the actress/director said below is true: Wilde isn't just directing a Marvel/Sony studio film, she's getting to actually develop her own vision of this superhero story – something she sees as an important sign of changes in the industry:

"Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me," Wilde continued. "I'm just honored to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying 'we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story like men do, we're actually going to reframe the stories themselves. And the industry is, as far as I can tell, really supportive of that. There is a sea change and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it's finally broken through and I'm very fortunate to be there with it."

