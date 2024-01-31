Once Upon a Time's Ginnifer Goodwin Reacts to Rachel Zegler's Snow White

Disney's live-action remake of Snow White is set to open in theaters this spring and while fans are curious to see how the film will adapt the story of the studio's very first princess — as well las how Rachel Zegler will portray the character — there's at least one former Snow White actor who is weighing in with their thoughts. Ginnifer Goodwin, who played Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard in ABC's Once Upon a Time, was recently asked by TMZ what she thinks of the upcoming film and Goodwin was pretty direct: Disney knows that they're doing.

"I can't weigh in on what they're doing over there," Goodwin said. "I think Disney has proven they generally know what they're doing."

She was also asked her thoughts about approaching Snow White's story without Prince Charming having a major role — something that Zegler has previously noted that the live action film is less focused on in terms of a love story — to which Goodwin said she might be the wrong person to ask. Goodwin notably married her costar Josh Dallas who played Prince Charming.

"I'm the wrong person to ask because I married my Prince Charming, so I'm all about the Prince Charming," she said. "But, Hollywood knows better than I do how to make a movie."

What is Snow White About?

Here's what we know about Snow White. The film will star Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Andrew Burnap will be playing Jonathan, a new character for the film, while Martin Klebba will be playing one of the Seven Dwarfs, Grumpy. The film is directed by Marc Webb with a script from Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, and new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out," Zegler previously told ComicBook.com. "I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing."

Zegler Has Teased Snow White as More of A Leader

In a recent interview with Collider, Zegler revealed one thing that organically sets her Snow White apart from her animated predecessor.

"Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her," Zegler revealed.

Disney's Snow White opens in theaters March 31st.