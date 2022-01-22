One of 2021’s Best Action Movies is Now Streaming on HBO Max

There were many great movies released last year, including some fun action flicks. One movie that you may have missed out on was Nobody, the action thriller starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk as a simple family man who is revealed to be a whole lot more after his daughter’s favorite kitty cat bracelet goes missing. The movie currently has an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 274 reviews and a 94% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com’s own Adam Barnhardt gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called Odenkirk “a bonafide action star.” If you still haven’t seen Nobody, you’re in luck, because it’s officially streaming on HBO Max.

“Looky here…NOBODY on HBO Max – and they got MR. SHOW, too,” Odenkirk wrote on Twitter yesterday. Of course, Mr. Show with Bob and David is the sketch show Odekirk did with David Cross from 1995-1998. You can check out Odenkirk’s tweet below:

https://twitter.com/mrbobodenkirk/status/1484699902668001285?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Last year, Odenkirk spoke with ComicBook.com ahead of Nobody‘s release and revealed the movie was partially inspired by Atomic Blonde.

“I thought a lot about Atomic Blonde actually and Charlize [Theron] was so amazing in that movie,” Odenkirk explained. “Our movie has a specific kind of character DNA. I think with that film in that, you know, she played an action hero who was amazingly skilled but also felt the pain when she got hurt. That great sequence in the middle where she’s fighting the guy in the apartment. And by the way, the person she fights is Daniel Bernhardt, maybe the best stunt actor in the world and he’s the person who trained me for Nobody. But you can see the pain in their eyes. They’re getting hurt as they fight and they’re getting fatigued and that’s sort of something that’s been missing from action films for a decade or two, which is that the hero really suffers. And I wanted to present that in our movie, Nobody.”

“I wanted to play a guy who accrues that damage and who really is struggling through the pain that he’s feeling as it grows through the movie,” Odenkirk added. “The thing that’s different is, I hope I play an action hero who was very uncertain. The great moment that Ilya Naishuller orchestrated in the bus where I say, ‘I’m gonna f-ck you up.’ If I played it right, I played a look in my eyes that is not so sure that he’s gonna succeed. But he’s sort of declaring it as an intention.”

