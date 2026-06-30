One of Godzilla’s Biggest Movies is Coming to Netflix This Summer

Godzilla has had a big year in 2026, with even more to come when the King of the Monsters returns to theaters this fall. Earlier in the year, Apple TV released the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, seeing the lizard king make a comeback to fight against the powerful Titan X. This fall, the highly anticipated sequel to the only Godzilla film to win an Academy Award, Godzilla Minus One, will hit theaters worldwide. Capitalizing on these major headlines, Netflix is preparing to add one of the kaiju’s biggest movies to its library, and said film is arriving on the streaming service sooner than you might expect.

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Godzilla’s 2001 cinematic entry was so big that the King of the Monsters had to share the title with other notable monsters that spawned from its universe. Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack might be quite the mouthful, but the Toho film earns its long title with a sea of kaiju fighting amongst themselves. For those who haven’t seen the film, born in Japan, it once again casts the lizard king in an antagonistic role as Godzilla seeks to punish mankind for the deaths that occurred during the Pacific War. In a stunning twist, not only is Mothra fighting on behalf of humanity, but King Ghidorah is as well, which makes for a drastic change to the three-headed dragon who is normally a villain. The movie will arrive on Netflix on July 1st, and you can watch it for yourself by clicking here.

Godzilla’s Cinematic Adventures

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Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack takes place as a part of Godzilla’s “Millennium Era,” aka the timeframe between 1999 and 2004. This particular era began with Godzilla 2000: Millennium and ended with the now legendary Godzilla: Final Wars. While it only houses six films in this time period, the Millennium Era remains a major part of Godzilla’s history to this day. Surprisingly enough, the current Godzilla films are a part of an era of its own.

For those who don’t know, we are currently living within the “Reiwa Era” which first began in 2016. While this current timeline kicked off with the stand-alone film, Shin Godzilla, it encompasses Godzilla Minus One and the upcoming sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. This time period doesn’t include Legendary’s MonsterVerse, however, as the North American universe does not fall under the Toho umbrella. Luckily, this doesn’t mean that the MonsterVerse is ending anytime soon, as 2027 has Godzilla x Kong: Supernova scheduled to hit theaters and Apple TV is working on a brand-new spin-off series that will follow the earlier years of Monarch once again.

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