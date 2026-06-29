Godzilla Teams Up With Knull to Defeat the Multiverse in This Month’s Best New Marvel Comic

The Summer is in full swing, and what better way to beat the heat than finding refuge in the shade with a nice Marvel comic about Godzilla rampaging across the entire multiverse? It’s hard to believe that 2026 is halfway over and even harder to believe all the things that have happened this year. From the end of the Ultimate Universe to the exciting start of Marvel’s Armageddon event, Marvel has been offering up some pretty choice reads. July is no different, and this month has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a classic superhero story or a multiversal catastrophe involving a giant kaiju.

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Godzilla’s recent Marvel adventure started back in 2025 with the six-issue Godzilla vs Marvel one-shots event, which gave way to the excellent Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe ongoing storyline, and in turn the even grander scale Godzilla: Infinity Roar that brought more Marvel characters into the frame. Now, the final stage is even bigger, with a Multiverse-spanning adventure and a team-up for the world’s most famous monster and Knull. Talk about dialling up the odds. With the world looking ahead to Avengers: Doomsday and an on-screen Multiverse war (if rumors are to be believed), Marvel’s comics division is offering an appetiser with what looks like one of the wildest crossover events of all time.

Godzilla & Knull’s Unholy Alliance Takes on the Entire Multiverse

First, Godzilla defeated the heroes and villains of Earth in Godzilla X Marvel, and then laid waste to the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe. What’s next? How about him going after the entire multiverse?! After the events of Godzilla: Infinity Roar, Gerry Dugan and Javier Garrón continue their epic kaiju saga with a brand-new miniseries, Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse. A gang of heroes unites to stop the King of the Monsters from his multiversal rampage, after an incredibly powerful alliance between the kaiju and Knull, but how can they stop him after he’s survived everything they’ve thrown at him? I’ve loved Marvel’s Godzilla stories, and I cannot wait to see what insanity the creative team has in store.

The previews Mavel has already sent out make this look like an incredibly entertaining crossover event, and the prospect of seeing Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Kang, Emma Frost, Ghost Rider, the Punisher, Man-Thing and more heroes desperately fight for survival is top drawer. Essentially as the heroes embark on a mission to enlist a kaiju capable of stopping the King of the Monsters. There’s also the added bonus of the introduction of a Red Skull variant in adamantium armor. For fans of high art, there’s also a return of Wolverine-Zilla for one of the first issue’s excellent variant covers. Preview covers and pages are below.

4 Other Essential Marvel Comics to Read in July 2026

As is the case every month, Marvel Comics has a lot of brand-new series and one-shots meant to draw in new and curious readers. As Frank Castle comes face-to-face with the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans can see one of their earliest, unseen adventures in Punisher vs. Spider-Man. Or if you prefer a classic superhero/supervillain rivalry, you could check out Challenges of Doom: Mister Fantastic #1 to see Reed Richards and Victor von Doom face off. There’s something for everyone when it comes to Marvel’s books, so read on to discover 5 must-reads this July, and the best of all is Godzilla’s assault on the Marvel multiverse.

Punisher vs. Spider-Man #1

With Punisher jumping to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day“, fans may wonder what their relationship is like in the comics. Well, Marvel is prepared to answer that question with Punisher vs. Spider-Man #1 by Dan Abnett and Matteo Della Fonte. This miniseries will explore one of the earliest encounters between Frank and Peter and is set shortly after Punisher’s very first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #129. No idea what could be in this hidden chapter of their lives, but I expect Punisher shooting at Spider-Man while Spider-Man shoots his mouth off.

DNX #1

Marvel’s mutants are heading for one of their biggest conflicts in years in DNX #1 by Jed McKay and Federico Vicentini. A dark future is awaiting the Marvel Universe, and as Cyclops and the X-Men attempt to stop it from happening, White Beast and the 3K are doing everything they can to ensure that future comes to pass. They’re going to unleash a virus that threatens to forcibly transform humanity into mutants in an event that promises big and bold changes for the franchise. I’m not a huge X-Men fan, but this sounds incredibly neat.

Challenges of Doom: Mister Fantastic #1

Marvel Comics is going all out to promote Doctor Doom before he makes his next big cinematic appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Challenges of Doom is a series of one-shots that will see the iconic bad guy face off against his greatest enemies, and who better to start with than the man who has vexed him for years, Mister Fantastic? Al Ewing and Mike Henderson explore these two’s long and bitter relationship in a book that will give fans a brand-new perspective on the iconic villain. If you’re a Doom fan, you will not want for content this summer.

Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #1

Jaws may have ruined summer fun for a generation, but Marvel’s loveable little land-chondrichthye will make sure everyone has a good time. Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro return to bring us Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #1, a new miniseries starring the titular Jeff. The villainous Mojo is out to create a popular new show, and he kidnaps Jeff to star in it! I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone loves Jeff, and seeing this team return to give us a new story is a serious win. If you want a more cute story, definitely check this out.

What Marvel comic are you looking forward to most this July? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!