One of Nicolas Cage’s Best Movies Is Back on Streaming for Now

Nicolas Cage is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. Across four and a half decades on screen, the actor has portrayed everything from treasure hunter and cryptologist Ben Gates in the National Treasure film series to the Satanic serial killer at the center of the more recent horror thriller Longlegs, and in 1996 even won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in 1996’s Leaving Las Vegas. Now, decades after its release, one of his most beloved films is once again streaming.

The film in question is Raising Arizona, the 1987 crime comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen. The movie joined Hulu’s streaming catalog on Friday as part of the Disney-backed streamer’s August 2025 lineup. Cage’s role as H.I. “Hi” McDunnough, an ex-convict who along with his ex-cop wife decide to snatch a baby when they discover Hi is unable to have children, is widely regarded to be one of the actor’s best performances. The movie also stars Holly Hunter, Trey Wilson, William Forsythe, John Goodman, Frances McDormand, Sam McMurray, and Randall “Tex” Cobb.

Decades after its release, Raising Arizona continues to be a standout among Cage’s impressive film roster. Ranking it as the actor’s fifth best performance, The Hollywood Reporter said that “Cage’s dreaming monologue at the end of the film is delivered with such simple humanity and optimism that it still stands as one of the finest scenes of his career.” The film also ranks No. 31 on the American Film Institute’s “100 Years…100 Laughs” list and 45th on Bravo’s “100 Funniest Movies” list.

Raising Arizona is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics’ score and an 85% audience score. The film’s critics consensus reads, “A terrifically original, eccentric screwball comedy, Raising Arizona may not be the Coens’ most disciplined movie, but it’s one of their most purely entertaining.” Fans can now streaming Raising Arizona on Hulu.

New on Hulu

Raising Arizona was one of several new titles to hit Hulu at the start of the month. On Friday, dozens of TV shows and movies joined Hulu’s content catalog and are now available to stream. See the full list of those August 1st Hulu additions below.

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You

28 Days

A Simple Favor

The Beach

Black Knight

The Brothers McMullen

Click

Coyote Ugly

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Devil Wears Prada

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

District 9

Equity

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride Part II

Forrest Gump

The Full Monty

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

It’s Complicated

Kick-Ass

Old School

One Hour Photo

The Other Woman

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Raising Arizona

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rio

Robots

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions

Simply Irresistible

Stay

Super 8

Take Shelter

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

Thirteen

Under The Tuscan Sun

Weekend At Bernie’s

Win Win