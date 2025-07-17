Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2025

August is arriving in a couple of weeks, and arriving with the new month is a slew of new movie and TV options on Hulu. On Thursday afternoon, Hulu released its latest monthly newsletter, announcing all of the titles set to join its streaming lineup in the month of August. That incoming list is anchored by not one, but two massive TV shows that have had fans buzzing with anticipation for months.
On August 4th, Hulu is bringing back one of the most beloved animated shows of all time with the 14th season of King of the Hill. All 10 episodes of the Mike Judge revival will be released on the same day.
Just over a week later, on August 12th, Hulu will debut the first two episodes of the new FX series Alien: Earth, from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. This new series marks the Alien franchise’s first foray into television, with new episodes releasing weekly after the premiere.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s August additions below!
August 1st
Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1
Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1
MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11
10 Things I Hate About You
28 Days
A Simple Favor
The Beach
Black Knight
The Brothers McMullen
Click
Coyote Ugly
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Devil Wears Prada
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
District 9
Equity
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Father Of The Bride
Father Of The Bride Part II
Forrest Gump
The Full Monty
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs
Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
It’s Complicated
Kick-Ass
Old School
One Hour Photo
The Other Woman
Night Shift (2023)
Practical Magic
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Raising Arizona
Ready Or Not
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rio
Robots
Scarface (1983)
The Sessions
Simply Irresistible
Stay
Super 8
Take Shelter
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
Thirteen
Under The Tuscan Sun
Weekend At Bernie’s
Win Win
August 2nd
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1
Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16
Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair
Vanished in Death Valley
The Marksman (2021)
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story
Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
William Tell (2024)
August 4th
King of the Hill: Complete Season 14
August 5th
Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries
Bob Trevino Likes It
August 7th
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries
Find My Country House: Complete Season 2
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6
The Flip Off: Complete Season 1
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B
The Monkey (2025)
August 8th
Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere
FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Journey to Bethlehem
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
August 9th
American Picker: Complete Season 26
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1
August 10th
The Lost City
August 11th
Copshop
August 12th
FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Sharp Corner
August 14th
The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 4
Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 7
Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
Bringing Down The House
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Like Mike
Stuck On You
August 15th
Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1
Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)
The Host (2013)
It Feeds
John Wick
John Wick 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killer Elite
LOL Live with Devon Walker
LOL Live with Sydnee Washington
August 16th
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3
Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1
The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6
Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1
August 17th
Thanksgiving (2023)
August 19th
Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries
High Country: Complete Season 1
Levels (2024)
August 20th
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
August 21st
Alone: Complete Season 4
Call of the Night: Complete Season 1
Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Bayou (2025)
Money Monster
August 22nd
Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere
August 23rd
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4
Expedition Files: Complete Season 1
Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28
August 24th
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
August 25th
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A
August 26th
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries
Little Bites
August 27th
Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1
August 28th
Bewitched: Complete Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 3
Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1
Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original
August 29th
Hell of a Summer
Sisu
Trail of Vengeance