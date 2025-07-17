Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2025

August is arriving in a couple of weeks, and arriving with the new month is a slew of new movie and TV options on Hulu. On Thursday afternoon, Hulu released its latest monthly newsletter, announcing all of the titles set to join its streaming lineup in the month of August. That incoming list is anchored by not one, but two massive TV shows that have had fans buzzing with anticipation for months.

On August 4th, Hulu is bringing back one of the most beloved animated shows of all time with the 14th season of King of the Hill. All 10 episodes of the Mike Judge revival will be released on the same day.

Just over a week later, on August 12th, Hulu will debut the first two episodes of the new FX series Alien: Earth, from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. This new series marks the Alien franchise’s first foray into television, with new episodes releasing weekly after the premiere.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s August additions below!

August 1st

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You

28 Days

A Simple Favor

The Beach

Black Knight

The Brothers McMullen

Click

Coyote Ugly

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Devil Wears Prada

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

District 9

Equity

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride Part II

Forrest Gump

The Full Monty

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

It’s Complicated

Kick-Ass

Old School

One Hour Photo

The Other Woman

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Raising Arizona

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rio

Robots

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions

Simply Irresistible

Stay

Super 8

Take Shelter

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

Thirteen

Under The Tuscan Sun

Weekend At Bernie’s

Win Win

August 2nd

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

August 4th

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

August 5th

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It

August 7th

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

August 8th

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

August 9th

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

August 10th

The Lost City

August 11th

Copshop

August 12th

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Sharp Corner

August 14th

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down The House

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Like Mike

Stuck On You

August 15th

Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killer Elite

LOL Live with Devon Walker

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington

August 16th

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

August 17th

Thanksgiving (2023)

August 19th

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season 1

Levels (2024)

August 20th

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

August 21st

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster

August 22nd

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere

August 23rd

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

August 24th

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

August 25th

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

August 26th

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites

August 27th

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

August 28th

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original

August 29th

Hell of a Summer

Sisu

Trail of Vengeance