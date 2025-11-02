One of the Best Comedies of the Decade Finally Returns to Streaming (And Fans Are Still Bitter There Hasn’t Been a Sequel)

In the age of blockbuster franchises and big-budget spectacles, comedies are disappearing from theaters, but they aren’t leaving streaming anytime soon. As streaming services refresh their content catalogs for the month of November, a seven-year-old movie that struck comedy gold just resurfaced on streaming, and we’ll forever be disappointed that it never got a sequel.

Game Night, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s 2018 comedy action film that remains a comedy great, started streaming on Netflix on November 1st. The laugh-out-loud movie carried enough weight to warrant numerous sequels, but nothing ever came to fruition. The film stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as married couple Max Davis and Annie Davis, whose weekly game night goes awry when their murder mystery party becomes all too real. The film features an all-star cast that also includes Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Michael C. Hall, and Kyle Chandler.

Game Night Deserved a Sequel

If there was ever a comedy film that deserved a sequel, it was Game Night. The movie is R-rated comedy gold that keeps you laughing from beginning to end thanks to a sharp script with quick-witted jokes and pop culture references that led to some memorable scenes, like Annie’s “Simon Says” sequence and Max and Annie’s Charades at the airport. The film balances its laugh-out-loud comedy nature with a clever and twisting action-heavy mystery that makes it hard to look away and easily could have opened doors to a future beyond just the original film.

The movie hit theaters in February 2018 to overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, earning a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes distinction with an 85% critic score and an equally great 78% audience rating. The movie also pulled in a $117 million worldwide box office haul against a $37 million budget, making it a highly successful film. All of that seemingly should have combined into a successful longevity for Game Night with many sequels to come, something that has been highly demanded by fans of the cult classic.

Unfortunately, Game Night seems poised to forever remain a one-and-done movie. Morris told Entertainment Tonight last year of a Game Night 2, “I ran into one of the directors not too long ago and I believe he said ‘no.’ Because I asked and I believe it was straight-up ‘no.’”

New Movies on Netflix

Netflix is offering some pretty exciting streaming additions this November, and a good portion of them are already streaming. Subscribers looking for more laughs after watching Game Night can now press play on comedies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Crazy Rich Asians, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, and the complete The Hangover trilogy, all of which started streaming on November 1st. Outside of comedy, Netflix’s streaming catalog now also includes titles like Baby Driver, Back to the Future, and Ready Player One.

