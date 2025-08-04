The 10 Best Comedies of the 2020s, Ranked (Including The Naked Gun)

Comedy seems to be a dead genre for movie theaters. With The Naked Gun attempting to revive the genre with its slapstick, absurdist humor, it seems like they may be making a comeback. Earning some of the best reviews of any film in 2025, the film expresses how the straightforward comedy is a missed genre of cinema and how more major studios should release them. Despite the lack of comedies released by major studios, there have been a ton of great comedies released in the 2020s. They may not be the box office success they once were, but they’ve made a large impact on the viewer.

From legacy sequels to coming-of-age spoofs, these 10 comedies have made a significant impact on the film industry this decade. Whether they were a streaming hit or a theatrical success, they found their way into people’s hearts in one way or another.

10) Strays

Strays is a hilarious new take on children’s films like A Dog’s Purpose and turns it into an R-rated adventure filled with sex and drugs. Will Ferrell is excellent as Reggie, playing the innocent puppy who’s unaware of his owner’s disdain for him exceptionally well. The film plays on dog tropes in the most comedic ways, filled with enough poop jokes and curse words to satisfy any comedy fan. While it may be easy to see where the film is going storywise, the journey is relentlessly entertaining and one of the most rewatchable movies of the decade. Making an original film is hard to come by these days, but to see an original comedy executed this well is extremely rare.

9) Snack Shack

Snack Shack perfectly recreates the ’90s aesthetic in a fast-paced coming-of-age film that hits all the right beats. The film is reminiscent of an older style of filmmaking while having the pace of a 21st-century film. Gabrielle LaBelle and Conor Sherry are fantastic as two 14-year-olds looking to make some money over the summer, inheriting a childlike nature that is always watchable despite their poor decision-making. Although the humor is fantastic, it also has a strong emotional core that is easy to resonate with. Acting as an ode to films like The Sandlot and Dazed and Confused, Snack Shack is destined to be a new classic for this generation.

8) Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar

Comedies starring SNL alumni can be hit or miss, but Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is easily one of the standout films from an SNL cast member. The film immediately sets itself up as an over-the-top comedy, and it doesn’t let up for its entire 107-minute runtime. With their characters stemming from a sketch comedy, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo successfully bring to life two bizarre yet hilarious protagonists with their own set of quirks. The characters could’ve easily come off as obnoxious and annoying, but Wiig and Mumolo toe the line perfectly. Jamie Dornan also delivers one of his best performances, with a standout musical number that proves that he is more than just the 50 Shades of Grey star, and shows evident love for the story and world. While the plot is all over the place, the constant hilarious moments made this the perfect comedy post-2020.

7) Eephus

Baseball films are a rare breed in this day and age, but ones done this well are arguably non-existent. Starring an ensemble of largely unknowns, Eephus is an excellent comedy about growing old and changing times. The players all have fantastic chemistry with one another, with each character feeling like they’ve been friends for decades. The film has a Richard Linklater hangout vibe, with a meandering pace that never feels like it drags for too long. There may not be much skill in the game of baseball they play, but the performances and strong script make the movie endlessly watchable.

6) Friendship

A24 is known for pushing unique filmmaking voices, and Friendship is the perfect example of this. The film feels like a 90-minute Tim Robinson sketch, with his bizarre and loud sense of humor carrying what could’ve been a dry film into something far more entertaining. However, the film does not jump into a slew of sketch comedy sequences, but it attempts to discuss the hardships of maintaining male friendships. From a simple hangout to psychotic episodes, the film perfectly portrays the struggle of making friends while being an enjoyable experience from start to finish.

5) One of Them Days

A comedy starring one of the biggest stars in the music industry is not something one would expect to be in a best-of-the-decade list, but One of Them Days is easily one of the best pure comedies released in some time, and one of the best films of 2025. Keke Palmer and SZA have incredible chemistry with each other, with their friendship truly feeling like it is decade-spanning, with their quirkiness and how they make fun of each other adding so much depth to their characters. The film was so successful in theaters that it is already spawning a sequel, which is rare for an original, theatrically released comedy. It may play too close to movies like Friday, but its unique sense of humor and amazing ensemble make it a must-watch comedy.

4) No Hard Feelings

From comic-book superheroes to Oscar-winning dramatic work, Jennifer Lawrence has shown herself to be one of the most versatile actresses of her generation, and her work in No Hard Feelings continues to prove so. As well as a breakthrough performance from Andrew Barth Feldman, the film uses the sex-comedy to discuss ideas of living life to the fullest and being your true self. With standout sequences, such as a beach and party scene, the film is always finding fun ways to make the audience laugh in ways that most comedies lack these days.

3) The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun is a true return to comedy, successfully recreating the slapstick humor created by David Zucker and Leslie Nielson. Liam Neeson is the perfect replacement for Nielson, recreating all of his best aspects while bringing his own voice to the character. Despite none of the original team returning for the 2025 film, there are many moments that rival the franchise’s best moments, with a snowman sequence in particular being one of the greatest comedy scenes of the century. With a brisk 85 minute runtime and a laugh-per-minute pace, comedies don’t get much better than than this legacy sequel.

2)Theater Camp

There haven’t been many actors of this generation who are becoming top-tier comedic actors, but Molly Gordon and Ben Platt are getting close with their work on Theater Camp. With its mockumentary filmmaking style, the film displays an incredibly playful sense of humor while acting as an ode to the theater community. The film also has some of the best child performances in a recent release, delivering on the elaborate musical and dance numbers as strong as most trained performers. With star-making performances and numerous laugh-out-loud set pieces, Theater Camp is a must-watch movie for comedy and theater fans.

1) Bottoms

It is extremely hard to nail Gen-Z humor, but Bottoms does so more successfully than any other film in recent memory. With rising stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edibiri delivering excellent performances as two high-schoolers eager to sleep with cheerleaders, this outlandish comedy acts as a throwback to 2000s comedies centered toward the Gen Z crowd. As well as breakout performances from Nicolas Galitzine and MarShawn Lynch, the film’s unique style and surprisingly violent sequences make for an unpredictable, but always engaging experience that is unlike any other film out there. When it comes to comedies defining the 2020s, Bottoms is bound to be on most people’s lists.

