One Of The Best Dramas Since 2000 Just Stealth-Dropped On Netflix (& It’s A Genuine Masterpiece)

Netflix has no shortage of options for fans of dramas. From movies like The Irishman and My Friend Dahmer to hit TV shows such as Bridgerton and Adolescence, the platform has plenty of options to keep subscribers streaming. Netflix’s catalog of drama films quietly got a great new addition this month when a genuine masterpiece of a movie joined the streaming lineup, despite not being included on the October 2025 newsletter.

Netflix subscribers browsing the streaming library can now press play on Boyhood. Director Richard Linklater’s 2014 movie joined the streamer on October 19th without advanced announcement. The movie stars Patricia Arquette, Ellar Coltrane, Lorelei Linklater, and Ethan Hawke in an epic coming-of-age drama centered around Mason Evans Jr. “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critic score and holding a rare 100 out of 100 score on Metacritic, the movie tracks the joys and pitfalls of growing up over a 12-year period from the ages of 6 to 18.

Why You Should Watch Boyhood

Boyhood is exactly what it sets out to be – a cinematic time capsule of childhood. The movie was a groundbreaking endeavor that was filmed over a 12-year period with the same actors and a script that was developed throughout that period, giving an authentic and emotional look at a single boy’s life and the passage of time. The movie reinvents the coming-of-age story as an authentic and cumulative depiction of childhood that captures the real, unscripted process of growing up by showing the seemingly small, everyday moments that help shape us, with Linklater crafting a film that serves as an intimate reflection not just on childhood and life, but also parenthood.

The experimental film, driven by the experience of life itself, is deeply resonant and nostalgic and a feat of immersive storytelling that few others have achieved. Boyhood is one of the most extraordinary cinematic experiences and has been recognized as one of the greatest films of the 21st century by BBC Culture, The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and more. The film also took home numerous awards, including five Golden Globe Awards, five BAFTA awards, and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Arquette.

Other Movies Streaming on Netflix

