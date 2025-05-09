10 Netflix Shows With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix’s ever-expanding library offers a dizzying array of new originals and hidden gems, making the task of finding truly exceptional content a genuine challenge for viewers. Fortunately, the Rotten Tomatoes score serves as a trusted critical barometer, as achieving a 100% Fresh rating is a rare distinction. Such a perfect score signifies universal acclaim, meaning every single critic reviewing the show gave a positive assessment. When a show earns this accolade, it signals a viewing experience lauded for its compelling storytelling, standout performances, and great overall execution. Or at least it indicates a TV show is good enough to only get positive reviews, despite its flaws.

This list spotlights ten shows that have achieved the remarkable feat of a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. For viewers seeking a binge-worthy show backed by the highest possible critical endorsement, these Netflix offerings have demonstrably impressed reviewers across the board and stand ready to deliver an exceptional viewing experience.

Arcane

Based on the universe of the massively popular video game League of Legends, Arcane is a stunning piece of animated storytelling that has captivated both longtime fans and newcomers alike. The series plunges viewers into a city deeply divided into two separate districts. Piltover is a beacon of progress and innovation on the surface, while the undercity of Zaun is its dark, oppressed, and dangerous reflection. The narrative primarily follows sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), whose paths diverge tragically amidst escalating conflict, setting them on a collision course fueled by grief, ideology, and the burgeoning power of “hextech” magic.

What elevates Arcane to its perfect critical score is its breathtaking animation style, a unique blend of 2D and 3D that feels like a living painting, coupled with incredibly complex character development and a mature plot. Critics have lauded its sophisticated world-building, the nuance it brings to its characters’ motivations — even its antagonists — and its willingness to tackle themes of inequality, trauma, and corruption. The universal praise for Arcane stems from this combination of visual artistry and emotional depth, setting a high bar for video game adaptations.

Dear Child

The German psychological thriller Dear Child, known originally as Liebes Kind, is a masterclass in suspense and a chilling exploration of trauma and identity. The story begins with the escape of a mysterious woman, Lena (played by Kim Riedle), and a young girl named Hannah (Naila Schuberth) from a terrifying captivity, leading to the reopening of a 13-year-old missing person case. As investigators try to piece together the puzzle, Dear Child unfolds through multiple perspectives, constantly shifting what the audience thinks they know. The series delves into the psychological aftermath of the women’s ordeal and the desperate search for answers by the parents who have never given up hope.

Critics have showered Dear Child with praise for its tightly woven plot, relentless tension, and superb performances, particularly from its child actors. The series is lauded for how it expertly unravels its dark secrets, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats through its six intense episodes. It’s a story that doesn’t just rely on shocking twists but also provides a profound look at the lasting impact of captivity and the complexities of family. Such widespread critical acclaim highlights Dear Child‘s brilliant execution of a psychological thriller that simultaneously captivates and chills audiences.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Spinning out of the world of CD PROJEKT RED’s video game Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone anime series that delivers a visceral, hyper-stylized, and emotionally charged story of survival in the dystopian Night City. The 10-episode series follows David Martinez (voiced by KENN in Japanese and Zach Aguilar in English), a street kid trying to survive in a technology-obsessed metropolis where body modification is rampant. After a personal tragedy, David chooses to become an “edgerunner,” a high-tech mercenary outlaw, to stay alive and carve out a place for himself.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners earned its perfect score from critics for its stunning, vibrant animation by Studio Trigger, its breakneck pacing, and its surprisingly poignant narrative that explores themes of ambition, sacrifice, and the loss of humanity in a dehumanizing world. Reviewers highlighted its compelling characters, particularly David and the enigmatic netrunner Lucy (Aoi Yūki/Emi Lo), and its ability to deliver both spectacular action sequences and genuine emotional depth. This combination garnered Cyberpunk: Edgerunners widespread critical acclaim, cementing its status as a standout in mature anime.

Cassandra

A recent German-language addition to Netflix, Cassandra is a sci-fi thriller that blends psychological drama with a touch of retro B-movie charm. The limited series centers on a family that moves into a vintage smart home that has been vacant for 50 years. Their arrival awakens the home’s titular domestic robot, Cassandra (voiced by Lavinia Wilson), an AI developed in the 1970s with a very particular, and increasingly unsettling, idea of what it means to care for the family. As Cassandra’s programming and influence grow, the family becomes increasingly isolated and controlled by the very technology meant to serve them.

Critics who contributed to Cassandra‘s 100% Rotten Tomatoes score praised its engaging suspense, its eerie atmosphere, and its clever use of a seemingly outdated technological threat to explore contemporary anxieties about AI and control. The series, written and directed by Benjamin Gutsche, is noted for its character insights and its commentary on rigid gender roles, all while maintaining a simmering tension. The series’ ability to weave suspense with sharp social commentary, all within a uniquely unsettling premise, is a key reason for its universal critical praise.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines, also known by its Korean title You Have Done Well, is a decades-spanning story of love and life set against the beautiful backdrop of Jeju Island. The series follows the lives of Ae-sun (played by Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU), a determined and rebellious young woman, and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), a quiet and steadfast young man, starting from their youth in the 1950s. Through tumultuous historical periods and personal challenges, their intertwined destinies are explored, focusing on themes of resilience, dreams, and enduring affection.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has charmed critics to a 100% score due to its heartfelt storytelling, stunning cinematography showcasing Jeju Island, and the nuanced performances from its lead actors. Reviewers have highlighted its rewarding narrative that focuses on life’s small, meaningful moments and the enduring power of love across generations. When Life Gives You Tangerines is equally praised for its ability to evoke deep emotions, often leaving viewers moved by the characters’ journeys.

The Snow Girl

The Snow Girl, or La Chica de Nieve, adapts Javier Castillo’s bestselling novel into a tense and unpredictable mystery. The story begins during a crowded Three Kings Day parade in Málaga, where a young girl, Amaya, vanishes without a trace. Miren Rojo (Milena Smit), a young journalism trainee, becomes deeply invested in the case, launching her own parallel investigation that often puts her at odds with the official police efforts led by Inspector Millán (Aixa Villagrán) and veteran journalist Eduardo (José Coronado). As Miren delves deeper, she uncovers dark secrets and confronts her own past traumas.

The Snow Girl has achieved its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score thanks to its compelling mystery, strong performances, and its ability to maintain a high level of suspense across its episodes. Critics have praised its intricate plotting, which keeps audiences guessing, and its sensitive handling of difficult themes. The series earns acclaim for its harrowing depiction of a child’s abduction and the subsequent obsessive search for truth, all framed within a well-crafted crime-thriller narrative. This mix of suspense, strong character work, and atmospheric storytelling explains its place among perfectly rated thrillers.

Pluto

Based on Naoki Urasawa’s acclaimed manga of the same name, which itself is a dark reimagining of a classic Astro Boy story arc by Osamu Tezuka, Pluto is an outstanding sci-fi mystery anime. Set in a future where humans and highly advanced robots coexist, the series follows Europol robot detective Gesicht (voiced by Shinshu Fuji in Japanese and Jason Douglas in English) as he investigates a series of murders targeting the world’s seven most powerful and beloved robots, as well as key human figures involved in robot rights. As Gesicht delves deeper, he uncovers a complex conspiracy and confronts profound questions about hatred, memory, and what it truly means to be human.

Critics have unanimously praised Pluto for its sophisticated storytelling, deep philosophical themes, and stunning animation that faithfully captures Urasawa’s distinctive art style. The series is celebrated for its complex human and robot characters and its ability to weave an emotionally resonant narrative that explores the nature of good and evil, grief, and prejudice. In short, Pluto is a mature and thought-provoking anime that has resonated deeply with reviewers and critics alike.

The Chestnut Man

The Danish noir crime thriller The Chestnut Man, or Kastanjemanden, adapted from Søren Sveistrup’s bestselling novel, is a chilling and atmospheric dive into a series of gruesome deaths. In a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, a young woman is found brutally murdered with one of her hands missing. Next to her body is a small figurine made of chestnuts. Ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, partnered with the disillusioned Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), who has just been kicked out of Europol. As they investigate, they discover that the chestnut man figurine connects to another unsolved case, the disappearance of a politician’s daughter.

The Chestnut Man hooked critics, earning its 100% score for its dark, intricate plot, palpable suspense, and compelling performances. Reviewers lauded its moody Scandinavian atmosphere, complex characters, and ability to deliver a truly gripping mystery that keeps viewers guessing until the end. The show is praised for being an addictive thriller that expertly builds tension and explores the darker aspects of human nature. Its critical success lies in this impressive creation of suspense and its unflinching look at the darkness that can lurk beneath a quiet surface, hallmarks of top-tier Nordic noir.

Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum is a heartwarming docuseries that follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the unpredictable world of dating and relationships. Each episode introduces viewers to different individuals, sharing their experiences, hopes, and challenges as they seek love and connection. The series offers a sensitive and honest portrayal of their journeys, from first dates and building relationships to understanding social cues and expressing emotions, often with the support of family, friends, or experts.

Love on the Spectrum has achieved universal critical acclaim for its empathetic and respectful approach, genuinely portraying its participants while fostering understanding and connection. Critics have praised the show for its authenticity, its celebration of neurodiversity, and its uplifting tone, highlighting the universal human desire for companionship. In addition, Love on the Spectrum is lauded for being funny, poignant, and incredibly moving, offering a platform for voices and experiences not often seen in the dating show genre.

The Dragon Prince

From Aaron Ehasz, a head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince is an epic fantasy adventure animated series that has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The story is set in the magical land of Xadia, where humans and elves are on the brink of all-out war after human mages used dark magic and allegedly destroyed the Dragon King’s only egg. Young human princes Callum (voiced by Jack De Sena) and Ezran (Sasha Rojen) discover that the egg wasn’t destroyed and team up with the Moonshadow elf assassin Rayla (Paula Burrows), who was sent to kill them, to return the egg to the dragons and prevent war.

Critics have celebrated The Dragon Prince for its rich world-building, diverse and lovable characters, inclusive representation, and sophisticated storytelling that appeals to kids and adults. The series is praised for its beautiful animation, humor, thrilling action sequences, and exploration of complex themes like prejudice, forgiveness, found family, and the consequences of war. The Dragon Prince is a show that has grown with its audience over multiple seasons, consistently delivering compelling narratives. This combination of epic fantasy adventure with genuine emotional depth has secured The Dragon Prince its perfect Rotten Tomatoes approval.

