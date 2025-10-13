One of the Best Family Movies Returns To Streaming (Along With Its Even Better Sequel)

Finding a film for family movie night isn’t always easy. Trying to find two is even harder. The perfect family movies balance a kid-friendly nature with enough entertainment to keep adults invested. Franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and Despicable Me fit the bill, but those tired of endless rewatches can now add a great family movie to the lineup after a 2012 animated movie and its even better sequel returned to streaming in October.

On October 1st, the Adam Sandler-led animated films Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 started streaming on Hulu just in time for Halloween. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the movies center around the titular Hotel Transylvania, a safe place for monsters far away from human civilization. Sandler voices the hotel’s owner, the infamous Count Dracula, with Selena Gomez voicing his daughter, Mavis. Andy Samberg voices Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran, a human who stumbles upon the hotel and becomes Mavis’ love interest.

Hotel Transylvania Is a Perfect Spooky Season Watch for the Entire Family

If you’re looking for a film the entire family can enjoy this October, then Hotel Transylvania should be at the top of your list. The movie is a complete monster mash-up and succeeds at transforming some of horror’s most iconic monsters into family-friendly figures that are charming and funny. Count Dracula is not the blood-thirsty villain who preys on humans, but rather a father completely devoted to his daughter and her safety. Frankenstein’s monster becomes a character who is kind and loveable. In making these characters more easily digestible, Hotel Transylvania becomes a great entry point into spooky-themed entertainment for kids, bringing heart and laughs to a Halloween tale that the whole family will like.

Hotel Transylvania marked a solid debut for the franchise, but its sequel managed to achieve the rare feat of being even better than the first. The film, which picks up several years after the first and finds Mavis and Johnny married and now parents, brings all the great gags and vibrant animation of the first and further develops the core characters, all while also successfully expanding the world of the franchise through new locations and great characters. The movie, which holds a 64% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is an entertaining watch from beginning to end, and brings more depth that helps the franchise grow beyond the first film and into the numerous sequels that followed.

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now on Hulu

Hulu has several options for family movie night now streaming. Both Ice Age: Collision Course and the first three Madagascar films joined the platform on October 1st alongside Hotel Transylvania and its sequel. Those looking for spookier fare can also stream Edward Scissorhands, though its PG-13 rating means it may only be suitable for older kids.

