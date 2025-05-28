10 Best Animated Sequels Better Than the Original

Animated sequels often face a mountain of skepticism, with audiences and critics alike wary of cash-grabs that dilute the original’s magic. The burden of expectation is immense, as these follow-ups must not only recapture the charm and appeal of their predecessors but also justify their own existence by offering something fresh, innovative, and ultimately, more compelling. Yet, a surprising number of sequels have met this challenge and spectacularly soared above it. These films demonstrate that with vision, creativity, and a commitment to expanding rather than merely rehashing, a sequel can indeed outshine the very movie that spawned it, creating richer worlds, deeper characters, and more resonant stories.

We’ve selected our favorite animated movie sequels that are even better than the originals. Each movie here took the foundation laid by its predecessor and built something grander, more emotionally impactful, or visually stunning. They stand as testaments to the idea that a continuing story can, and often does, become the superior telling.

1) Shrek 2

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek was a pop culture phenomenon, but Shrek 2 took everything that made the original a hit and amplified it to create a superior film. The sequel brilliantly expanded the fractured fairy tale world by introducing the kingdom of Far Far Away, a hilarious parody of Hollywood, and enriching the narrative with memorable new characters. Plus, the arrival of Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) instantly provided one of cinema’s most charismatic and scene-stealing animated figures. This, combined with the formidable and genuinely funny villainy of the Fairy Godmother (voiced by Jennifer Saunders), gave the film a comedic and dramatic edge that surpassed the original.

Beyond the sharper humor and broader world-building, Shrek 2 delved deeper into the characters’ relationships and insecurities. Shrek’s (voiced by Mike Myers) struggle to gain acceptance from Fiona’s (voiced by Cameron Diaz) parents and his own anxieties about whether he was truly good enough for her added a layer of emotional complexity that resonated more profoundly than the simpler romance of the first film. The soundtrack was once again a masterclass in pop integration, and the overall pacing and visual gags were executed with even greater confidence, cementing Shrek 2 as the high point of the franchise and a masterclass in animated comedy.

2) Toy Story 2

Image courtesy of Pixar

Pixar’s Toy Story changed animation forever, yet Toy Story 2 achieved the near-impossible feat of improving upon a masterpiece. For starters, the sequel deepened the emotional landscape of its characters, particularly through the introduction of Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) and her heartbreaking backstory of abandonment, encapsulated in the unforgettable “When She Loved Me” sequence. This exploration of a toy’s fear of being outgrown or forgotten added a poignant new dimension that elevated the entire franchise beyond its already impressive beginnings.

Toy Story 2 also expanded the world and the stakes, taking Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) out of Andy’s (voiced by John Morris) room and into the clutches of a greedy toy collector, Al McWhiggin (voiced by Wayne Knight). This grander adventure introduced a host of beloved new characters, including Bullseye and the initially antagonistic Stinky Pete/The Prospector (voiced by Kelsey Grammer), whose motivations added complexity to the narrative. Finally, Toy Story 2 balanced thrilling action sequences, such as the airport luggage chase, with its signature humor and heartfelt moments, creating a richer and ultimately more satisfying experience than its groundbreaking predecessor.

3) Kung Fu Panda 2

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

The original Kung Fu Panda was a delightful surprise, but its direct sequel, Kung Fu Panda 2, transformed a charming story into an epic. The film achieved this by introducing one of animation’s most compelling and tragic villains, Lord Shen (voiced by Gary Oldman), whose peacock design was as beautiful as his backstory was dark. Shen’s connection to Po’s (voiced by Jack Black) past provided a deeply personal conflict for the Dragon Warrior, forcing him to confront his origins and find inner peace in a way that was far more profound than his initial training allowed.

Kung Fu Panda 2 surpassed the first film with its breathtaking animation, particularly in its depiction of ancient China and explosive action sequences. In addition, director Jennifer Yuh Nelson brought a unique visual flair and emotional depth to the story, exploring themes of genocide, adoption, and the healing of trauma with remarkable sensitivity for a family film. The stakes felt significantly higher, and Po’s journey of self-discovery was more nuanced, making the sequel not just a great action-comedy but a genuinely moving piece of storytelling that built upon its predecessor’s strengths in every conceivable way.

4) The Rescuers Down Under

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation

While Disney’s 1977 film The Rescuers is a charming adventure, its 1990 sequel, The Rescuers Down Under, soared to new heights, quite literally, by delivering a more thrilling experience. This sequel marked a significant leap forward in animation quality, utilizing the then-nascent computer animation technology to create breathtaking flight sequences with Marahute the eagle and sweeping vistas of the Australian outback. This enhanced visual scale alone set it apart from the quieter, more modestly animated original.

The Rescuers Down Under also benefited from a more dynamic plot and a roster of engaging new characters. The stakes felt higher as Bernard (voiced by Bob Newhart) and Miss Bianca (voiced by Eva Gabor) journeyed to Australia to save a young boy named Cody (voiced by Adam Ryen) from the nefarious poacher McLeach (voiced by George C. Scott). The addition of the hilarious albatross Wilbur (voiced by John Candy) and the ruggedly charming kangaroo mouse Jake (voiced by Tristan Rogers) also provided excellent comedic relief and romantic rivalry, respectively. The Rescuers Down Under’s faster pace, grander sense of adventure, and superior animation make it a rare Disney sequel that definitively outshines the original.

5) How to Train Your Dragon 2

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

The first How to Train Your Dragon was a critical and commercial success, but How to Train Your Dragon 2 elevated the saga into a mature fantasy. The sequel expanded the world immensely, revealing new lands, diverse dragon species, and the existence of other dragon riders, including Hiccup’s (voiced by Jay Baruchel) long-lost mother, Valka (voiced by Cate Blanchett). This reunion added a profound emotional layer to Hiccup’s journey as he navigated his responsibilities as a leader and confronted the complexities of family.

What truly set How to Train Your Dragon 2 apart was its willingness to explore darker themes, including the consequences of war, the burden of leadership, and the pain of loss. Furthermore, the antagonist, Drago Bludvist (voiced by Djimon Hounsou), was a genuinely menacing threat, and the film didn’t shy away from heartbreaking moments that significantly impacted its characters, including the death of Stoick the Vast (voiced by Gerard Butler). Coupled with even more stunning animation, particularly in the breathtaking flight sequences and epic dragon battles, the sequel delivered a visually spectacular experience that surpassed its already excellent predecessor.

6) Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation

Direct-to-video Disney sequels are often dismissed, but Cinderella III: A Twist in Time from 2007 is a remarkable exception that not only improves upon its immediate predecessor, Cinderella II: Dreams Come True, but also offers a more engaging and empowering narrative than the 1950 original in several aspects. The film’s clever premise sees Lady Tremaine (voiced by Susanne Blakeslee) acquire the Fairy Godmother’s (voiced by Russi Taylor) wand and reverse time, erasing Cinderella’s happily ever after and enchanting Prince Charming (voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes) to marry Anastasia (voiced by Tress MacNeille) instead. This setup provides far higher stakes and more compelling conflict than the original.

The true strength of Cinderella III: A Twist in Time lies in its portrayal of Cinderella (voiced by Jennifer Hale), who actively fights for her happiness rather than passively waiting for rescue. She displays courage, resourcefulness, and determination in her efforts to break the spell and reclaim her relationship with the Prince, who also gets more character development as he begins to realize something is amiss. In the end, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time explores themes of true love and inner strength with surprising depth, making it a dynamic and satisfying story that boldly reinterprets and enriches the classic tale.

7) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Image courtesy of Dreamworks Animation

The original Puss in Boots spin-off was a decent adventure, but Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is a stunning artistic triumph that far surpasses its predecessor in ambition and execution. The film immediately captivates audiences with its unique, painterly animation style that blends CGI with 2D-inspired flourishes, creating a visual experience unlike anything else in mainstream animation. This stylistic leap alone signals a bold new direction, but the narrative depth is what truly elevates it.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish presents a more mature and vulnerable Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) as he confronts his own mortality after burning through eight of his nine lives. The introduction of the terrifying Wolf (voiced by Wagner Moura), a physical embodiment of Death, provides a chillingly effective antagonist that can entertain children while forcing adults to face existential dread. Alongside delightful new characters like the optimistic Perrito, voiced by Harvey Guillén, and a surprisingly complex Goldilocks (voiced by Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears crime family, Puss embarks on a quest that is both a thrilling adventure and a profound exploration of fear, regret, and the value of life, making it one of the best animated movies ever, period.

8) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Image courtesy of Sony Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse redefined what animated superhero films could be, but 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took that revolutionary foundation and expanded upon it with breathtaking ambition. The sequel plunges Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) into an even wider multiverse, introducing an astounding array of new Spider-People, each with their own distinct visual style. The sheer diversity and creativity in the animation from scene to scene, and dimension to dimension, is an unparalleled visual feast that pushes the boundaries of the medium even further than the first film.

Beyond its stunning visuals, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse offers a more complex narrative. It delves deeper into the personal sacrifices and ethical dilemmas inherent in being Spider-Man, particularly through the compelling antagonist Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and the heartbreaking challenges faced by Miles and Gwen. The film skillfully balances epic multiversal stakes with intimate character moments, crafting a story that is both expansive and deeply personal, culminating in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left audiences desperate for the next chapter.

9) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

While the first two Madagascar films had their charms, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted is the undisputed high point of the franchise, delivering a relentlessly energetic, visually vibrant, and consistently hilarious adventure. The film sees Alex the Lion (voiced by Ben Stiller), Marty the Zebra (voiced by Chris Rock), Melman the Giraffe (voiced by David Schwimmer), and Gloria the Hippo (voiced by Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a down-on-their-luck European circus as their latest, most convoluted plan to get back to New York. This premise unleashes a kaleidoscope of colorful new characters and spectacular set pieces.

The introduction of the menacing Capitaine Chantel DuBois (voiced by Frances McDormand) in Madagascar 3 provided the series with its most formidable antagonist, a seemingly unstoppable animal control officer whose pursuit of the gang is both terrifying and hysterically funny. The circus sequences, particularly the “Afro Circus/I Like to Move It” mashup, are pure animated joy, showcasing a level of visual invention and comedic timing that surpassed the earlier installments. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted fully embraces its chaotic energy, resulting in a more focused, entertaining, and creatively inspired film that fires on all cylinders.

10) Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon

The first Rugrats Movie successfully brought the beloved Nickelodeon characters to the big screen, but Rugrats in Paris: The Movie surpassed it with a charming new setting. The sequel centers on Chuckie Finster’s (voiced by Christine Cavanaugh) longing for a new mother, a poignant theme that provides the film with a strong emotional core often missing from other kid-friendly fare. This quest takes the babies, including Tommy Pickles (voiced by E.G. Daily), Phil DeVille and Lil DeVille (both voiced by Kath Soucie), and Angelica Pickles (voiced by Cheryl Chase), to Paris, offering a delightful new backdrop for their adventures.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie excels by introducing memorable new characters, including Chuckie’s eventual stepsister Kimi Watanabe-Finster (voiced by Dionne Quan) and her mother Kira Watanabe-Finster (voiced by Julia Kato), as well as the wonderfully over-the-top villain Coco LaBouche (voiced by Susan Sarandon). The film balances its heartfelt moments with the Rugrats’ signature slapstick humor and imaginative play, creating a more well-rounded and engaging experience than its predecessor.

Which animated sequels do you believe definitively surpassed their originals? Share your picks in the comments!