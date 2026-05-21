One of the Best Movies of 2025 is Finally Coming to Prime Video

There were a lot of great movies in 2025. Movies like Sinners, Marty Supreme, Weapons, and even Superman not only captured moviegoers attention, but delivered solid entertainment and great stories as well. They’re films that fans keep returning to well after their theatrical runs have ended and now, one of the best of the year is headed to streaming and hitting Prime Video sooner than you think.

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Arriving on Prime Video on May 23rd is One Battle After Another. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infinity and had previously streamed on HBO Max but its arrival on Prime Video opens it up to a new audience—and it’s worth checking out.

One Battle After Another Is a Fantastic Action Film (That’s Funny and Suspenseful, Too)

In One Battle After Another, washed up ex-revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) now living with his daughter Willa (Infinit) but when a threat from his past shows up—and Willa goes missing—Bob goes on the run but has to confront his past in the process. The film received a great deal of critical acclaim (and numerous Academy Award nominations) and features not only some incredible performances (particularly from Infiniti which is even more impressive when you realize this was her feature film debut) but took on some serious themes as well.

Part of why makes One Battle After Another so fascinating is that there is a lot to unpack even beyond the story itself. The film touches on themes of political struggle, inherited trauma, and the complicated relationship between different generations when it comes to social issues. The film also satirizes the idea of performative resistance, which makes for an interesting bit of commentary all its own. There are also themes of the idea of identity and how it can shift and change over time—as well as the idea of wearing a mask of sorts as an element of personal survival. It makes for an engaging film with many levels, even beyond its thrilling action. You don’t want to miss it when it hits Prime Video.

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