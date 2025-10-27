One of the Best Shark Movies Since Jaws Is About To Leave Netflix (Along With Its Sequel)

When Steven Spielberg’s summer blockbuster Jaws swam into theaters in 1975, it kickstarted a trend of shark movies that would follow, and one of the best is about to stop streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant is getting ready to cap October with a few final additions and is already looking forward to November. As Netflix adds tons of great titles at the start of next month, it will also be getting rid of several others, including an awesome shark movie and its sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers have less than a week left to stream 47 Meters Down, director Johannes Roberts’ survival horror film starring Claire Holt and Mandy Moore as sisters who become trapped at the bottom of the ocean and hunted by hungry sharks when the winch system holding their cage breaks. The film is scheduled to leave Netflix on November 1st alongside its 2019 sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, which centers around a group of teens exploring the submerged ruins of a Mayan city, which doubles as a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks.

47 Meters Down Is a Tense and Claustrophobic Monster Movie

Play video

It’s practically impossible to reach the same heights as Jaws, but 47 Meters Down does a decent job at matching the suspense and thrill of the Spielberg classic. The movie, which admittedly suffers from a lack of character development and what could be viewed as a shallow plot, essentially takes the terrifying cage scene from Jaws, in which a shark gets trapped in oceanographer Matt Hooper’s cage, and extends it into a full-length film. At its core, 47 Meters Down is a high-stakes race against time where the characters are not only fighting against a dwindling oxygen supply and poor visibility, but also sharks separating them from the surface and rescue.

The movie is a well-crafted B movie that utilizes everything from its ocean setting with poor visibility to close-up shots to create a sense of claustrophobia and isolation, making the suspense and fear palpable. Despite only holding a 53% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film excels at creating a sense of panic and desperation through its focus on survival. Its follow-up, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, holds a 44% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes but was viewed more favorably by the audience, which gave the film a 68% score.

Where To Stream 47 Meters Down After It Leaves Netflix?

47 Meters Down and its sequel are swimming out of Netflix’s streaming library, but they aren’t leaving streaming completely. Both films are currently available to stream on Prime Video. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is also available to stream for free on Tubi. VOD is also an option to view the movies.

While Netflix is losing the two terrifying shark movies, the streamer is adding plenty of titles to replace them. Beginning November 1st, Netflix subscribers will be able to stream hit movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Baby Driver, Back to the Future, Crazy Rich Asians, Doctor Sleep, The Hangover, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Ocean’s 8.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!