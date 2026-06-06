One of the Best Trilogies of All Time is Now Streaming Completely Free

It’s one of those trilogies that everyone knows about. And if you haven’t seen it, you’ve at least heard it spoken about in reverent whispers—except for maybe the third installment, but even that one has its shining moments. Each has been painstakingly studied by film students hoping to emulate them, listed among the greatest movies ever made, and at the center of some controversy. So now that they’re streaming for free on Pluto TV, even if you’ve seen them a million times before, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to watch them again.

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We could only be talking about the Godfather movies. Originally based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name, the first film details the rise of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). As time goes on, Vito’s son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the family business, becoming involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal that leads nowhere good. Despite his attempts to maintain some normalcy in his life, especially in his marriage to Kay (Diane Keaton), Michael finds himself drawn deeper into the Mafia.

There’s a Reason They’re Considered Some of the Best Movies of All Time

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And the first film especially will go down as a must-watch for how it tackles the fragility of the American dream, themes of family, and the notion of outrunning destiny. Of the three, it’s got the most depth, emotional nuance, and twisting sense of darkness that lingers just below the surface. But that’s not to say the other two films slouch in the entertainment department—despite what some people say, they certainly hold their own, even if they aren’t quite as good as the first.

Critic Brian Eggert says, “Five decades later, The Godfather still resonates with the paradigm shifts from one generation to the next, still influences one filmmaker after another, and continues to be the foundation of a lasting mythology.” Martha DuBose agrees, adding, “The Godfather is one of those rare films which works on just about every level. It is entertainment: it is art. Superficially exciting with a strong narrative sense and rapid-fire yet consistent action, it is also provocative and deeply disturbing.” Overall, each movie in the trilogy deserves its flowers—and the time required for a solid binge, especially now that they’re streaming for free.

Will you be checking out any of the Godfather movies? Let us know your favorite moment from the films in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what’s popping off over there.