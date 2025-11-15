One of the Biggest Movies of 2024 Just Found a New Streaming Home (And There’s a Sequel on the Way)

There have been numerous major box office wins in recent years, but none are more notable than an unrated slasher hit that shattered box office records when it dominated 2024’s October box office – and it’s now streaming free on Tubi. The horror genre is experiencing a revival on the big screen, with films like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, and 28 Years Later earning high marks from critics and pulling in massive box office hauls in 2025 alone. Last year was no different, and fans can now stream one of the genre’s biggest successes free.

We’re of course talking about Terrifier 3, the bloody good third installment of Damien Leone’s slasher franchise. A little more than a year after the movie made a splash on the big screen, it joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on November 1st as fans continue to await updates about the in-development Terrifier 4. The Christmas-set movie brings back David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, who returns to terrorize Sienna and her brother five years after the events of the previous film, this time aided by a possessed Victoria Heyes.

“Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie low-budget horror films can achieve major box office success and even outperform big-budget blockbusters in terms of profitability. The movie was produced on a budget of just $2 million but went on to earn back approximately 45 times that with a global box office gross of $90.3 million. That made it both the highest-grossing unrated film of all time and Cineverse’s most successful release to date.

Terrifier 3 Is a Controversial Success

When it comes down to it, Terrifier 3’s record-breaking success hinges on Leone’s deep understanding of and commitment to its audience and the slasher genre. Rather than appealing to the mainstream, Leone prioritizes a niche audience and delivers exactly what they’re looking for – a film that unapologetically doubles down on the elements that its dedicated horror fanbase craves and pushes boundaries with extreme, over-the-top gore, a beloved final girl, and a charming killer in Art the Clown, who has risen to become a modern horror icon akin to Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Ghostface.

That hasn’t been without controversy, though, but even that has added to the film’s success. Leone remained committed to pushing the boundaries of his Terrifier franchise, with Terrifier 3 once again one-upping its predecessors as the most intense installment yet. The film contains gore that is so extreme that audiences across the globe reportedly fainted and vomited during screenings, the opening minutes of the film in particular proving to be highly controversial. News of people walking out of screenings and becoming physically ill only contributed to the word-of-mouth marketing, transforming the movie into a challenge of limits and a successful viewing as a badge of honor.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

Terrifier 3, now streaming alongside Terrifier and Terrifier 2, was one of several new horror additions made to Tubi at the start of the month. The free streaming platform is now also home to fellow Christmas-themed horror Black Christmas, as well as others like Child’s Play (1988), Ghost Ship, Misery, The Lost Boys, and Trick ‘R Treat, as well as both the 1976 and 2013 versions of Carrie.

