One of the Biggest Movies of All 2025 Is Finally Streaming

2025 has been a good year at the box office. Just in general, this year has been the best in the post-pandemic era, a distinction powered by some major releases in the spring summer, including superhero blockbusters Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps. There have been other major winners as well, like the surprise hit of Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun and even the live-action Lilo & Stitch. But Lilo & Stitch isn’t the only live-action remake that got fans into theaters in 2025 and now, one of the biggest films of the year is finally streaming.

DreamWorks and Universal’s live action How to Train Your Dragon makes its streaming debut on Peacock today, October 10th. The film, a nearly shot-for-shot remake of the beloved animated film of the same name, was a massive success at the box office, currently sitting at the number five spot for the overall year globally with a cool $635 million globally (the film’s domestic haul is $263 million). The film opened in theaters on June 13th, so fans have been waiting for this streaming debut for a few months. Perhaps even better than the arrival of How to Train Your Dragon on streaming is that now fans of the franchise can watch all of the movies in one place. Peacock has also added all three original animated films so fans can watch all of Toothless’ adventures in one place.

How to Train Your Dragon is a Live Action Remake Done Right

Focusing on a young Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and the Night Fury dragon Toothless that he forms an unexpected friendship with, How to Train Your Dragon has long been a beloved story. Based on Briths author Cressida Cowell’s book series of the same name, How to Train your Dragon was first adapted as an animated feature in 2010. The film was a massive critical and commercial success upon release, becoming the fifth highest-grossing animated film the year it was released. The film was such a hit that it soon got two sequels.

While the idea of taking an animated film and bringing it to live action is nothing new, it’s also a trend that has been met with mixed results. Most of Disney’s live action adaptations of its animated classics have faced some criticism for changes made to the story or scenes, but How to Train Your Dragon’s live action adaptation avoided those pitfalls. The film is a nearly exact remake of the beloved animated film, simply done with real people — and a well-done CGI Toothless. This faithfulness makes the film all the more satisfying for audiences who saw the animated original as children while giving new audiences something spectacular to enjoy as well.

And fans of How to Train Your Dragon may just continue getting live action remakes right. A live action sequel is already in the works. Announced at CinemaCon back in April, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is currently set to be released on June 11, 2027.

How to Train Your Dragon is now streaming on Peacock.



