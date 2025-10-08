3 Perfect 1980s Movies That Are Impossible To Remake

If something is knocked out of the park the first time out the gate, there is no reason to ever touch it again. When it comes to Hollywood history, there is no decade more stuffed with these types of movies than the 1980s. The following three examples prove as much, and they are hardly the only ones that help make the point. Note that we left out phenomenal ’80s movies that have been remade, even if those remakes have ranged from forgettable to atrocious. Examples include The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist, and RoboCop. Then there are the big movies that are part of overarching, often continuing franchises which stand absolutely no chance of being remade, to the point it wouldn’t make any sense to try, e.g. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. They will continue to expand the Star Wars universe, sure, but they would never bother to outright remake any Star Wars movie, be it part of the original trilogy or otherwise. The same goes for Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels.

Lastly, there are the ones that seem at least somewhat do-able, like Airplane! (they pulled off The Naked Gun, after all), Stand by Me, and The Untouchables. The remakes wouldn’t hold a candle to the originals, but those particular works could receive a modern take and work.

3) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Everything about E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial can’t be done as well now as it was in 1982. Even if Steven Spielberg came back to direct and John Williams returned to score, it simply wouldn’t recapture the magic.

There is a distinctive ’80s California neighborhood vibe that doesn’t seem to exist anymore, where the world seems idyllic even when the world isn’t being viewed through the eyes of a child. Poltergeist had the very same thing, and it was lost in the remake. Then there is the note-perfect casting, from the youthful trio of Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, and Drew Barrymore to the adult characters as portrayed by Dee Wallace and Peter Coyote. Toss in how the practical effects used to bring the title character to charming life couldn’t be any better and E.T. is best left untouched (as we saw in 2002 when it was re-released with added scenes, it’s a final product that is perfect as is).

Stream E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Netflix.

2) Field of Dreams

Even for people who don’t like sports movies, or sports in general for that matter, Field of Dreams is a delight. The love Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) feels for baseball is palpable and infectious. It’s a movie chock full of hope, light, and a pinch of magic.

Not to mention, if there’s any movie that captures that idea of what America is or should be, it’s this one. Baseball, all-American boy Kevin Costner, a farm setting, it’s all there. You could put Glen Powell in a Field of Dreams remake and people would still shake their heads and mutter how it’s just not the same.

1) Back to the Future

When it comes to Back to the Future, everything is perfect. It is one of the 1980s’ most beloved films for good reason.

However, as for why it genuinely cannot be remade, it almost entirely comes down to casting. Dr. Emmett Brown is Christopher Lloyd’s. Lorraine McFly is Lea Thompson’s. George McFly is Crispin Glover’s. Biff Tannen is Thomas F. Wilson’s. And most importantly there’s Marty McFly, who the very talented Eric Stoltz wasn’t even right for. Marty is all Michael J. Fox; they are a match made in heaven. Not to mention, the chemistry between Fox and Lloyd was a match made in heaven, as well. There’s just no way to catch that specific lightning in a bottle again.