One of the Decade’s Biggest Sci-Fi Movies Is Now Streaming After Disappointing $1.49Bn Box Office

One would think that a movie that made $1.49 billion at the box office would be considered as a success. After all, crossing the billion-dollar mark has become a major threshold for Hollywood blockbusters in the modern theater age but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a metric that applies across the board. A film’s budget has a lot to do with a film’s financial success as does its performance as compared to other installments in a larger franchise and sometimes, while more than a billion is good, it’s not good enough. That’s the case with Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film’s $1.49 billion box office take still made it the third highest grossing film of 2025, but it was still a bit of a disappointment in comparison to the success of the previous two films in the franchise. Now, however, it has a second chance to make its mark—and potentially help secure a fourth installment—with its long-awaited arrival on streaming.

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Avatar: Fire and Ash is now finally streaming on Disney+ more than six months after it opened in theaters. It’s a wait from screen to stream that is a little longer than many have grown used to in the streaming age where the turnaround time from cinemas to being able to watch from the comfort of home (or on your device) is often very short. That said, for audiences, the wait may well be worth it. Now that it is summer, audiences arguably have plenty of time and opportunity to stream the expansive film and it could well be one of the biggest streaming hits of the summer.

A Streaming Win for Avatar: Fire and Ash Would Be Good News For Avatar 4

Avatar: Fire and Ash is just the third of a total of five films planned for the overall Avatar franchise and while Avatar 4 is currently set to hit theaters in 2029 and Avatar 5 is set for 2031, Cameron has previously said that if Avatar: Fire and Ash wasn’t a box office success, he’d need to figure out how to cut costs for the next two films. That is significant as Fire and Ash is one of the most expensive films ever made with an estimated production budget of at least $350 million. While that is certainly possible, the Avatar films are very large, technologically complex creations. It’s unclear what a budget reduction for such a film would even look like, though it’s been previously reported that making the films shorter is certainly a possibility. The most recent update on the next films in the series back in May saw Cameron tell The Empire Film Podcast that they were looking at “new technologies to try to do them more efficiently” as well as that it would take a year or so to figure out.

Even with that, however, if Avatar: Fire and Ash ends up being a massive streaming success for Disney+, that could go a long way in terms of giving Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 the boost of support from Disney necessary. While a lot of how streaming revenue factors into overall success of a film is, to a certain extent, a mystery as most streamers keep much of their data close to the chest, massive streaming success would be an indicator of the continued interest in the franchise—especially with the ending of the film setting up a great deal of story for the next chapter.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now streaming on Disney+.

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