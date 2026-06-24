7 Best MCU Villains Without Superpowers, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features many great characters, all of them in possession of varying degrees and types of power. Since the franchise first began with the release of Iron Man in 2008, the MCU has steadily grown into one of the most expansive and successful franchises in the history of movies. Alongside the franchise’s many heroes, many powerful MCU villains have featured, being adapted from the pages of Marvel Comics to come to life on the big or small screen. Incorporating characters from the wider Marvel Universe into the continuity has been a key part of expanding the MCU, and has seen numerous antagonists — both well-known and more obscure — brought to life in live-action.

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However, being incredibly powerful in a literal sense isn’t a prerequisite for becoming a major MCU villain. The franchise has many antagonists who don’t possess superpowers at all, and are instead just normal humans who find themselves at odds with the MCU’s heroes. The best of these characters prove that a villain doesn’t need superpowers to be incredibly dangerous, as a little cunning and ingenuity are often more than enough to make a character more than a match for the heroes of the MCU.

7) Obadiah Stane

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There are a number of MCU villains who don’t get enough praise, and Obadiah Stane ranks highly among them. Tony Stark’s business partner and mentor in Iron Man is revealed as the movie’s villain when his shady business dealings put him at odds with Stark’s newfound moral compass. Usurping Stark’s new technology, Stane builds himself a powerful suit of armor, transforming himself into the villain known as the Iron Monger. Despite having no powers at all, Stane stands out as a great MCU villain.

Stane is the personification of corporate greed; he’s an opportunistic war profiteer who is ready to kill anyone who stands in the way of his ambition. A charismatic figure who is willing to turn on even the young man with whom he built an empire, Stane’s ruthlessness seems to know no bounds. In terms of powers, he’s completely unremarkable, but for his utter lack of moral scruples. However, Jeff Bridges’ excellent performance transforms him into an excellent villain who manages to be all the more terrifying for the real-world figures he evokes.

6) Justin Hammer

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Another villain from Phase 1 of the MCU, Justin Hammer made his debut in Iron Man 2 in 2010. Sam Rockwell’s character served as a business rival of Tony Stark’s, but also the secondary antagonist of the movie after Whiplash. Hammer is an arms dealer who seeks to replicate Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology, and despite not possessing the same inventive ingenuity as the hero, he manages to enlist the support of other brilliant minds to achieve his goals.

Justin Hammer is another character in the same vein as Obadiah Stane, but with a few key differences. Hammer isn’t as deceptive as Stane, but instead hides his own conniving nature behind corporate showmanship and a quirky personality. Sam Rockwell’s performance truly makes Hammer shine throughout Iron Man 2, and though he’s far from the most powerful MCU villain, he’s both incredibly charismatic and decently hilarious. Justin Hammer is a reflection of Tony Stark that has all the charm but none of the moral fiber or technical brilliance, and despite having no powers, he’s a great villain.

5) Killmonger

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Often cited as one of the few MCU villains who were right, Erik Killmonger’s tenure in the franchise was frustratingly short. Appearing as the main antagonist of 2018’s Black Panther, his death at the end of the movie seemed to waste his potential as one of the most exciting MCU villains. A young Wakandan effectively exiled from his homeland after his father commits an act of treason, Killmonger grows to hate his motherland’s secretive principles, and sets out to right that wrong.

While Killmonger does technically enhance himself halfway through the movie using the Heart-Shaped Herb, he begins his story as a regular human. With no power whatsoever, he infiltrates Wakanda, challenges his estranged cousin for the throne, and defeats T’Challa in combat. As impressive as he is cool, Killmonger’s confidence and the strength of his convictions make him by far one of the MCU’s most compelling villains, and despite not initially needing any power whatsoever, he manages to cause major change in one of the most powerful nations in the franchise.

4) Vulture

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Since the introduction of Tom Holland’s wall-crawling hero into the franchise, there have been a handful of Spider-Man villains brought into the MCU, including several who were brought back from previous movies outside of the franchise. One of the best and most often overlooked of these antagonists is Vulture, who serves as the main antagonist of Spider-Man’s first MCU solo outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is very different from the version in the comics, with the changes massively improving the character.

A hard-working scavenger who is effectively bankrupted by the Department of Damage Control, the opportunistic Toomes opts to make use of recovered alien tech for his own financial gain. Armed with only his cunning and the intelligence of his employees, Toomes manages to repurpose the tech into weapons and armor, including his own personal Vulture suit. He’s a villain who is as ingenious and cunning as he is likable, with Keaton’s performance cementing him as an especially popular MCU antagonist.

3) Ulysses Klaue

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Despite often being cited as one of the best MCU villains, Ulysses Klaue never got the chance to shine as a major antagonist in the franchise. Introduced as a relatively minor figure in Avengers: Age of Ultron who sells stolen vibranium to Ultron, Klaue later reappeared in Black Panther, where he worked alongside Erik Killmonger. Unfortunately, the latter villain then unceremoniously killed Klaue, prematurely ending his tenure in the MCU before he ever had a chance to serve as the main antagonist of a movie.

Andy Serkis’ version of Ulysses Klaue is very different from the character he’s based on from the comics. Instead of possessing the abilities stemming from his nature as a being of pure sound, the MCU’s Klaue is instead just a normal human arms dealer. It’s Serkis’ comedic performance that really sells Klaue as an excellent character, as he manages to be both incredibly vile and unapologetically funny all at once. Klaue is clear proof that an antagonist doesn’t need superpowers — or even a major story — to shine as one of the MCU’s most memorable villains.

2) Mysterio

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Jake Gyllenhaal’s casting as Mysterio for Spider-Man: Far From Home was a masterstroke, as evidenced by the villain’s role in the movie. Despite most often being cast as a leading man, Gyllenhaal shines as the manipulative antagonist who tricks Peter Parker into giving away Tony Stark’s high-powered legacy to the impostor, who has convinced the world he is a hero from an alternate reality. Despite dying at the end of the movie, he’s fondly remembered as one of the best one-and-done MCU characters.

Quentin Beck is an egotistical yet largely unremarkable man with a unique talent for creating illusions. Seeking revenge on Stark after a perceived slight, Beck manages to usurp the hero’s legacy while also using it to thoroughly destroy the life of his protege, Spider-Man. Even without any powers, Mysterio manages to fool practically the entire planet, with Jake Gyllenhaal’s note-perfect performance making him one of the best villains in MCU history.

1) Baron Zemo

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First appearing in Captain America: Civil War, it’s hard to consider Baron Zemo as anything less than one of the MCU’s smartest villains. His plan to drive a wedge between the Avengers played out perfectly, effectively disbanding the team by revealing the full truth about the Winter Soldier. All conceived as a means of revenge on the Avengers after the death of his family during the Battle of Sokovia, Zemo’s plan is truly brilliant, albeit somewhat evil.

Zemo manages to outsmart not just all of the MCU’s Avengers, but several other heroes in the franchise who had yet to join the team. Doing this without any superpowers is incredibly impressive, as he’s driven purely by a desire for revenge and armed only with a carefully laid and even more carefully executed plan. The result is a villain who stands out as one of the most ruthless, cunning, and formidable in the entire MCU, despite the fact that he doesn’t possess any sort of superpower.

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