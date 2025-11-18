One of Tom Hanks’ Newest (and Most Underrated) Movies Just Landed on HBO Max

For decades, Tom Hanks has stood as one of the most recognizable and most beloved stars across the film industry. With hits ranging from Saving Private Ryan to Sleepless in Seattle to Toy Story, Hanks has done it all, and many of his films have had a lasting impact on movie fans everywhere. One of his latest movies — which rode the power of Hanks’ star power to sleeper hit status a couple of years ago — just made its way to HBO Max and should be a great watch for the family this holiday season.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Earlier this month, HBO Max added the 2022 Fredrik Backman adaptation A Man Called Otto to its streaming lineup. If you recall, the English-language take on Backman’s novel (and remake of 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove) made over $113 million at the box office during the holiday and new year stretch just a couple of years ago.
The film stars Hanks as an older widower living in suburban Pittsburgh, one who doesn’t seem to get along with anyone and has a generally grouchy attitude. He ends up forming an unlikely bond with a young family in his neighborhood, bringing about a surprising change to his outlook on life in his later years.
A mix of bittersweet comedy and familial drama, A Man Called Otto has not only the trademarks of an all-ages hit, but it also plays to all of Hanks’ greatest strengths as a performer. He knows how to make you feel, and he does so with this role.
New Movies on HBO Max
A Man Called Otto hit HBO Max around the middle of the month, but its addition came on the heels of a huge wave of arrivals at November’s start. November 1st was an enormous day for additions, with films like Elf, Puss in Boots, and Hellboy all making their way to the service.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s November 1st movie additions below.
