Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Streaming Services in November 2025

November is almost upon us, which means there is about to be some change in the air. Not only are the spooky decorations about to be replaced by Christmas decor (’til next year, Spirit Halloween), but the new month also means that streaming services are about to overhaul their lineups once again. Streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Tubi all have a wave of new additions set to arrive once November begins.
Each of those streamers has released a newsletter for the month of November, and we’ve compiled all of them into one, easy to scroll list where you can find every title about to join a new service. Check it out!
November 1st
NETFLIX
A Very Vintage Christmas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Baby Driver
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Broadchurch: Season 1
Broadchurch: Season 2
Broadchurch: Season 3
Charlie’s Angels
Crazy Rich Asians
Dear Santa
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Elvis
Frances Ha
Game Night
Happy Christmas
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
I Know What You Did Last Summer
In the Heights
Isn’t It Romantic
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Mercy
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Life of the Party
The Little Things
Merry Liddle Christmas
The Nun II
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
The Patriot
Ready Player One
Tenet
This Is the End
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
The Way Back
Wonka
DISNEY+
CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)
Joy to the World
HBO MAX
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
A United Kingdom
A Woman’s Face
Alex Cross (2012)
Backfire
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Betrayed (1954)
Brick Mansions
Crime Wave
Dangerous Liaisons
Deception (1946)
Desperate
Destination Tokyo
Dillinger
Each Dawn I Die
Elf
Four Christmases
Happy Feet
Hellboy (2004)
House of 1000 Corpses
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Invisible Stripes
Johnny Angel
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Monster-In-Law
Murder, My Sweet
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Nocturne
Norm of the North
Objective, Burma!
Out of the Fog
Out of the Past
Puss In Boots
Red Light
Red Riding Hood
Roadblock
Screaming Eagles
Sucker Punch
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Devil’s Rejects
The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)
The Locket
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Polar Express
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy
The Roaring Twenties
The Set-Up
The Town
The Unsuspected
The Wolfman
The Women (1939)
They Live by Night
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Woman Is Dangerous
Where Danger Lives
Peacock
2 Fast 2 Furious
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Arsenal
Bad Moms
Bangkok Dangerous
The Best Man Holiday
Bring It On
Captain Underpants
City of Angels
The Croods
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Dilemma
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Drive Angry 3D
Dunkirk
Dying of The Light
Eragon
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fast & Furious
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Flinstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Frozen Ground
Girls Trip
The Greatest Showman
Honeymoon In Vegas
Identity Thief
The Intern
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kick-Ass
Knowing
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Major Payne
Marmaduke
Matilda
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Midway (1976)
Minions
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
Nanny McPhee
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paddington
Primal
Richie Rich
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Rise of The Guardians
Role Models
The Rundown
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Straight Outta Compton
Tooth Fairy
The Trust
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
Walking Tall
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Zero Dark Thirty
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
13 Going On 30
13 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
Bad Tidings
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Bee Season
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
The Best Man Holiday
Casino
The Collective
The Color Purple (2023)
Deck the Halls
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon
Ever After
The Family Stone
Good Luck Chuck
Happy Christmas
The Heist Before Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The International
The Interview (2014)
It Could Happen to You
The Jane Austen Book Club
Jingle All The Way
Julie & Julia
The Juror (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started
The Last Duel
Last Holiday
Love Actually
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
The Princess Bride
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Season of the Witch
The Sound Of Music (1965)
Tigerland
Wish Upon
PARAMOUNT+
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
21 Jump Street
40 Days and 40 Nights
48 Hrs.
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
American Beauty
American Made
An Officer and a Gentleman
Another 48 Hrs.
Assassin Club
Big Daddy
Big Night
Blades of Glory
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Chocolat
Cujo
Days of Thunder
Dean
Deck The Halls
Defiance
Dinner For Schmucks
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Faster
Fatman
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight
Friendsgiving
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gasoline Alley
Geostorm
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost
Hamburger Hill
Happy Christmas
Home For The Holidays
I Love You, Man
Indecent Proposal
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Instant Family
Jersey Girl
Joe Dirt
Juice
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Last Holiday (2006)
Leaving Las Vegas
Love, Rosie
Loving
Mansfield Park (1999)
Morning Glory
Mousehunt
No Strings Attached
Noah (2014)
Old School
Only the Brave
Pain & Gain
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pretty In Pink
Punch-Drunk Love
Rango
Reindeer Games
Rescue Dawn
Revolutionary Road
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Scrooge (1970)
Scrooged
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
She’s Out of My League
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Starship Troopers
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Superstar
Surviving Christmas
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Cut
The Darkest Hour
The Duchess
The Fighting Temptations
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
The Godfather Part II (1974)
The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Perfect Score
The Score
The Terminal
The Terminator (1984)
The Usual Suspects
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Total Recall (1990)
Trading Places
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Urban Cowboy
Valkyrie
Varsity Blues
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
We Were Soldiers
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
PRIME VIDEO
A Beautiful Mind
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Annie Hall
Arthur Christmas
Be Cool (2005)
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Bones and All
Chicago (2003)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Double Indemnity
Entourage (2015)
Flamin’ Hot
Good Will Hunting
Hanna
Hannah And Her Sisters
Happy Gilmore
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
In the Heat of the Night
Jet Li’s Fearless
Larry Crowne
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legend (1986)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Missing In Action
Overboard (2018)
Rear Window
Rob Roy
Scrooged
Species
Species II
Species III
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Break-Up (2006)
The Cutting Edge
The Great Outdoors
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
This Christmas
Till
Uncle Buck
Vertigo
Wargames
King & Conqueror (2025)
TUBI
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
20th Century Women
2012
The 4400
61st Street
Above Suspicion
After Yang
Aftersun
All About the Benjamins
American Honey
American Made
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Barely Lethal
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Bike Heist
Black Christmas
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers
Body Cam
Borderline
Brightburn
Broken City
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Casino
Children’s Hospital
Child’s Play (1988)
Cleaner
Coach Carter
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Daddy’s Home
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Dead & Buried
Dead Like Me
Death Wish (2018)
Deep Blue Sea
Dennis the Menace
Dinner for Schmucks
Dream Scenario
Dreamgirls
The Edge
Equals
Exposure
Face/Off
Fallen
Fat Albert
First Cow
First Reformed
Free Fire
Friday
Friday After Next
G-Force
The Gentlemen
Ghost Ship
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gladiator
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
A Good Person
The Hateful Eight
Heartbreak Ridge
Heist
Hellboy (2019)
High Life
The Honeymooners
Hot Summer Nights
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Hotel for Dogs
House of Wax (2005)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
The Hughleys
Hustle & Flow
In Fabric
In Too Deep
Jack the Giant Slayer
Jason X
Jingle All the Way
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Legion
Like a Boss
Locke
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys
Lost Boys: The Tribe
Maid in Manhattan
Mid90s
Minari
Misery
Money Talks (1997)
Money Talks (2010)
Morris From America
A Most Violent Year
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Never Goin’ Back
New Jack City
Next Friday
Night School
No Country for Old Men
Norbit
Obvious Child
On a Wing and a Prayer
One Night in Miami
Pale Rider
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Perfect Holiday
The Price We Pay
Pride & Glory
Priscilla
The Protege
The Punisher (2004)
The Punisher: War Zone
Rango
Red Rocket
Riddick
Robin Hood (1991)
Roll Bounce
Roots (1977)
Roots (2016)
The Rover
A Royal Affair
RV (2006)
Samaraitan
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
The Sea of Trees
Seraphim Falls
Shazam! (2019)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Shining (1996)
Shooter
Showing Up
Shrek Forever After
Silverado
Sisu
Skit
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2
The Smurfs: The Lost Village
Snitch
Snow Dogs
The Souvenir: Part II
Space Jam
The Spectacular Now
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Stars at Noon
Stealth
Stomp the Yard
Sugar
Super 8
Swiss Army Man
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Terrifier 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Thing (2011)
Think Like a Man
Thirteen Ghosts
This Christmas
Titanic
Trap (2024)
Trapped (2002)
Trick ‘R Treat
True Grit (2010)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Under the Silver Lake
Varsity Blues
The Walk
The Water Horse
Waves
Whatever Works
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
White Boy Rick
Wolf
Wyatt Earp
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
You Got Served
Zola
November 2nd
NETFLIX
King Richard
The Outfit
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man – Season Finale
HBO MAX
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)
Past Lives (A24)
Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)
I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)
November 3rd
NETFLIX
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches — NETFLIX FAMILY
In Waves and War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)
I Am Curious Johnny
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Crutch series premiere
TUBI
Growing Pains
The Loft
Shadow in the Cloud
The Skulls
V (2009)
November 4th
NETFLIX
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Minx: Seasons 1-2
Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
HBO MAX
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)
Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A
PEACOCK
America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)
America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)
St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
HULU
All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)
November 5th
NETFLIX
Election
Heweliusz (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Just Alice (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Ancient Aliens (Season 21)
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
HBO MAX
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)
Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)
PEACOCK
Inside
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
HULU
The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere
American Murderer
PARAMOUNT+
Rubble & Crew (season 2)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze
PRIME VIDEO
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)
TUBI
Marrowbone
November 6th
NETFLIX
The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bride Wars
Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
A Man Called Otto
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)
Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
All Her Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary
HULU
Bride or Die
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2
TUBI
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
November 7th
NETFLIX
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas in the Heartland
Labyrinth
My Dad’s Christmas Date
As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM
Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM
Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming
Life-Size
Love+War – Premiere
The Worst Trip Around the World – All Episodes Streaming
Seventeen: Our Chapter – Premiere
HBO MAX
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)
Materialists (A24)
PEACOCK
Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)
HULU
Sovereign (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
Queen Bees (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Alto Knights (2025)
BAT-FAM (2025)
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us S2 (2025)
NWSL (2025)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)
TUBI
Fan of Mine – Tubi Original
November 8th
NETFLIX
Countdown: Jake vs. Tank — NETFLIX SERIES
The Emoji Movie
DISNEY+
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Live Beginning at 8pm ET
HBO MAX
Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
HULU
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)
November 9th
HBO MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
PARAMOUNT+
Youth In Revolt (2009)
PRIME VIDEO
Baywatch (2017)
November 10th
NETFLIX
MARINES — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2
The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2
HULU
Apollo 18
Bordertown
Don’t Breathe 2
Labyrinth
The Little Hours
Midnight Sun
Skyline
Villains (2019)
TUBI
Sullivan & Son
November 11th
NETFLIX
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Same Time, Next Christmas
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
PEACOCK
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8
HULU
The Book of Clarence
55 (2025)
November 12th
NETFLIX
A Merry Little Ex-Mas — NETFLIX FILM
Being Eddie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynamite Kiss (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mrs Playmen (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling The OC: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends
HBO MAX
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)
Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)
Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Playdate (2025)
November 13th
NETFLIX
Koati: Season 1
Moulin Rouge!
The Sandlot
The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES
Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)
PEACOCK
Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
HULU
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
November 14th
NETFLIX
The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere
Madame Web – Disney+ Premiere
Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Premiere
HBO MAX
Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Eddington (A24)
One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)
The Seduction (HBO Original)
HULU
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
PRIME VIDEO
Belén (2025)
Drop (2025)
Malice (2025)
November 15th
NETFLIX
A Royal Date for Christmas
A Sprinkle of Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
Becoming Santa
Christmas Casanova
Everybody’s Fine
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Royally Yours, This Christmas
HBO MAX
The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)
HULU
Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
Don’t Breathe
Osiris (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
Chuck
PRIME VIDEO
Mamma Mia!
November 16th
PEACOCK
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes (NBC Sports)
PARAMOUNT+
Landman season 2 premiere
November 17th
NETFLIX
Blue Beetle
Zodiac
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selena y Los Dinos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Good Place, Season 1-4 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2 (DreamWorks)
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
HULU
Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
June Farms (2025)
TUBI
MagGie Moore(s)
The Repair Shop (Seasons 1-8)
November 18th
NETFLIX
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes
HBO MAX
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Cold Justice, Season 8 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
HULU
Armand
Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)
November 19th
NETFLIX
The Carman Family Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Champagne Problems — NETFLIX FILM
Envious: Season 3 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Son of a Thousand Men (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
PEACOCK
A Thousand And One
PARAMOUNT+
The Smurfs (2021, season 3)
Wakefield (2016)
PRIME VIDEO
The Iron Claw (2023)
The Mighty Nein (2025)
November 20th
NETFLIX
A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Missing (2023)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expend4bles
Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
HULU
I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Last Rider
November 21st
NETFLIX
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM
Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Biography: Dolly Parton
A Day Late and a Dollar Short
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
A House on Fire Tempting Fate
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode
HBO MAX
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)
PEACOCK
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
HULU
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special
Rocketman
TUBI
Married to a Balla 2
November 22nd
DISNEY+
A Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)
HBO MAX
Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)
PEACOCK
Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)
HULU
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
Under Fire (2025)
November 23rd
TUBI
The Mist
November 24th
NETFLIX
Santa Bootcamp
Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember – Premiere
HBO MAX
Bel-Air, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)
HULU
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere
TUBI
10 Cloverfield Lane
Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, 18)
November 25th
NETFLIX
Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
HULU
Girl in the Attic
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
The Road (2009)
November 26th
NETFLIX
Jingle Bell Heist — NETFLIX FILM
Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episodes
In Chibi Tiny Tales, your favorite Disney characters go on fun, tiny adventures!
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
Kiff (Season 2) – New Episodes
Marvel’s Spider and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes
The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere
HBO MAX
Flight Risk (Lionsgate)
PEACOCK
Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Mickey 17 (2025)
November 27th
NETFLIX
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
DISNEY+
The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes
HULU
Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular
TUBI
Sidelined 2: Intercepted – Tubi Original
November 28th
NETFLIX
Left-Handed Girl (TW) — NETFLIX FILM
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Beatles Anthology – Final Three Episodes
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol – Premiere
Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode
HBO MAX
Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)
Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)
HULU
Bride Hard (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
A PAW Patrol Christmas special
November 29th
DISNEY+
Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)
HULU
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8
November 30th
DISNEY+
Little Angel (Season 7)
HBO MAX
OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)
PEACOCK
Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)
HULU
HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
Living Proof: Special Premiere
The Assistant
The First Omen