Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Streaming Services in November 2025

November is almost upon us, which means there is about to be some change in the air. Not only are the spooky decorations about to be replaced by Christmas decor (’til next year, Spirit Halloween), but the new month also means that streaming services are about to overhaul their lineups once again. Streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Tubi all have a wave of new additions set to arrive once November begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of those streamers has released a newsletter for the month of November, and we’ve compiled all of them into one, easy to scroll list where you can find every title about to join a new service. Check it out!

November 1st

NETFLIX

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

DISNEY+

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

Joy to the World

HBO MAX

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman’s Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Puss In Boots

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadblock

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil’s Rejects

The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut

The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives

Peacock

2 Fast 2 Furious

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Arsenal

Bad Moms

Bangkok Dangerous

The Best Man Holiday

Bring It On

Captain Underpants

City of Angels

The Croods

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Dilemma

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Drive Angry 3D

Dunkirk

Dying of The Light

Eragon

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fast & Furious

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Flinstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Frozen Ground

Girls Trip

The Greatest Showman

Honeymoon In Vegas

Identity Thief

The Intern

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kick-Ass

Knowing

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Major Payne

Marmaduke

Matilda

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Midway (1976)

Minions

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Nanny McPhee

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paddington

Primal

Richie Rich

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Rise of The Guardians

Role Models

The Rundown

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Straight Outta Compton

Tooth Fairy

The Trust

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Walking Tall

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Zero Dark Thirty

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30

13 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

Bad Tidings

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Bee Season

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

The Best Man Holiday

Casino

The Collective

The Color Purple (2023)

Deck the Halls

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon

Ever After

The Family Stone

Good Luck Chuck

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The International

The Interview (2014)

It Could Happen to You

The Jane Austen Book Club

Jingle All The Way

Julie & Julia

The Juror (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started

The Last Duel

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Princess Bride

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Season of the Witch

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland

Wish Upon

PARAMOUNT+

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

21 Jump Street

40 Days and 40 Nights

48 Hrs.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

American Beauty

American Made

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Assassin Club

Big Daddy

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Chocolat

Cujo

Days of Thunder

Dean

Deck The Halls

Defiance

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Faster

Fatman

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight

Friendsgiving

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gasoline Alley

Geostorm

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

I Love You, Man

Indecent Proposal

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Instant Family

Jersey Girl

Joe Dirt

Juice

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Holiday (2006)

Leaving Las Vegas

Love, Rosie

Loving

Mansfield Park (1999)

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

No Strings Attached

Noah (2014)

Old School

Only the Brave

Pain & Gain

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pretty In Pink

Punch-Drunk Love

Rango

Reindeer Games

Rescue Dawn

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooge (1970)

Scrooged

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

She’s Out of My League

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Starship Troopers

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Superstar

Surviving Christmas

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Cut

The Darkest Hour

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Perfect Score

The Score

The Terminal

The Terminator (1984)

The Usual Suspects

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Places

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Urban Cowboy

Valkyrie

Varsity Blues

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

We Were Soldiers

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

The Cut

PRIME VIDEO

A Beautiful Mind

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Annie Hall

Arthur Christmas

Be Cool (2005)

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bones and All

Chicago (2003)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Delta Force (1986)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Double Indemnity

Entourage (2015)

Flamin’ Hot

Good Will Hunting

Hanna

Hannah And Her Sisters

Happy Gilmore

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hot Pursuit

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

In the Heat of the Night

Jet Li’s Fearless

Larry Crowne

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legend (1986)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Missing In Action

Overboard (2018)

Rear Window

Rob Roy

Scrooged

Species

Species II

Species III

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cutting Edge

The Great Outdoors

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

This Christmas

Till

Uncle Buck

Vertigo

Wargames

King & Conqueror (2025)

TUBI

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

20th Century Women

2012

The 4400

61st Street

Above Suspicion

After Yang

Aftersun

All About the Benjamins

American Honey

American Made

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Barely Lethal

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Bike Heist

Black Christmas

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers

Body Cam

Borderline

Brightburn

Broken City

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Casino

Children’s Hospital

Child’s Play (1988)

Cleaner

Coach Carter

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Daddy’s Home

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Dead & Buried

Dead Like Me

Death Wish (2018)

Deep Blue Sea

Dennis the Menace

Dinner for Schmucks

Dream Scenario

Dreamgirls

The Edge

Equals

Exposure

Face/Off

Fallen

Fat Albert

First Cow

First Reformed

Free Fire

Friday

Friday After Next

G-Force

The Gentlemen

Ghost Ship

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gladiator

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A Good Person

The Hateful Eight

Heartbreak Ridge

Heist

Hellboy (2019)

High Life

The Honeymooners

Hot Summer Nights

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Hotel for Dogs

House of Wax (2005)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

The Hughleys

Hustle & Flow

In Fabric

In Too Deep

Jack the Giant Slayer

Jason X

Jingle All the Way

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Legion

Like a Boss

Locke

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys

Lost Boys: The Tribe

Maid in Manhattan

Mid90s

Minari

Misery

Money Talks (1997)

Money Talks (2010)

Morris From America

A Most Violent Year

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Never Goin’ Back

New Jack City

Next Friday

Night School

No Country for Old Men

Norbit

Obvious Child

On a Wing and a Prayer

One Night in Miami

Pale Rider

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Perfect Holiday

The Price We Pay

Pride & Glory

Priscilla

The Protege

The Punisher (2004)

The Punisher: War Zone

Rango

Red Rocket

Riddick

Robin Hood (1991)

Roll Bounce

Roots (1977)

Roots (2016)

The Rover

A Royal Affair

RV (2006)

Samaraitan

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

The Sea of Trees

Seraphim Falls

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Shining (1996)

Shooter

Showing Up

Shrek Forever After

Silverado

Sisu

Skit

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs: The Lost Village

Snitch

Snow Dogs

The Souvenir: Part II

Space Jam

The Spectacular Now

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Stars at Noon

Stealth

Stomp the Yard

Sugar

Super 8

Swiss Army Man

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Terrifier 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Thing (2011)

Think Like a Man

Thirteen Ghosts

This Christmas

Titanic

Trap (2024)

Trapped (2002)

Trick ‘R Treat

True Grit (2010)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Under the Silver Lake

Varsity Blues

The Walk

The Water Horse

Waves

Whatever Works

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

White Boy Rick

Wolf

Wyatt Earp

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

You Got Served

Zola

November 2nd

NETFLIX

King Richard

The Outfit

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man – Season Finale

HBO MAX

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)

Past Lives (A24)

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)

I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)

November 3rd

NETFLIX

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches — NETFLIX FAMILY

In Waves and War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)

I Am Curious Johnny

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)

PARAMOUNT+

Crutch series premiere

TUBI

Growing Pains

The Loft

Shadow in the Cloud

The Skulls

V (2009)

November 4th

NETFLIX

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

HBO MAX

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)

Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A

PEACOCK

America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

HULU

All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

November 5th

NETFLIX

Election

Heweliusz (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Just Alice (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Ancient Aliens (Season 21)

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

HBO MAX

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)

Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)

PEACOCK

Inside

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

HULU

The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere

American Murderer

PARAMOUNT+

Rubble & Crew (season 2)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze

PRIME VIDEO

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)

TUBI

Marrowbone

November 6th

NETFLIX

The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

A Man Called Otto

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)

Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

All Her Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary

HULU

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

TUBI

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

November 7th

NETFLIX

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas in the Heartland

Labyrinth

My Dad’s Christmas Date

As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM

Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM

Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming

Life-Size

Love+War – Premiere

The Worst Trip Around the World – All Episodes Streaming

Seventeen: Our Chapter – Premiere

HBO MAX

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

Materialists (A24)

PEACOCK

Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)

HULU

Sovereign (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Queen Bees (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Alto Knights (2025)

BAT-FAM (2025)

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us S2 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)

TUBI

Fan of Mine – Tubi Original

November 8th

NETFLIX

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank — NETFLIX SERIES

The Emoji Movie

DISNEY+

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Live Beginning at 8pm ET

HBO MAX

Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

HULU

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 19

The Baldwins: Complete Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)

November 9th

HBO MAX

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

PARAMOUNT+

Youth In Revolt (2009)

PRIME VIDEO

Baywatch (2017)

November 10th

NETFLIX

MARINES — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2

The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2

HULU

Apollo 18

Bordertown

Don’t Breathe 2

Labyrinth

The Little Hours

Midnight Sun

Skyline

Villains (2019)

TUBI

Sullivan & Son

November 11th

NETFLIX

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

PEACOCK

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8

HULU

The Book of Clarence

55 (2025)

November 12th

NETFLIX

A Merry Little Ex-Mas — NETFLIX FILM

Being Eddie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynamite Kiss (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mrs Playmen (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The OC: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

HBO MAX

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)

Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)

Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Playdate (2025)

November 13th

NETFLIX

Koati: Season 1

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

PEACOCK

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

HULU

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

November 14th

NETFLIX

The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere

Madame Web – Disney+ Premiere

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Premiere

HBO MAX

Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Eddington (A24)

One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)

The Seduction (HBO Original)

HULU

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

PRIME VIDEO

Belén (2025)

Drop (2025)

Malice (2025)

November 15th

NETFLIX

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

HBO MAX

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)

HULU

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7

Don’t Breathe

Osiris (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Chuck

PRIME VIDEO

Mamma Mia!

November 16th

PEACOCK

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes (NBC Sports)

PARAMOUNT+

Landman season 2 premiere

November 17th

NETFLIX

Blue Beetle

Zodiac

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selena y Los Dinos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

PEACOCK

BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Good Place, Season 1-4 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2 (DreamWorks)

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

HULU

Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

June Farms (2025)

TUBI

MagGie Moore(s)

The Repair Shop (Seasons 1-8)

November 18th

NETFLIX

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

HBO MAX

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Cold Justice, Season 8 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

HULU

Armand

Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

November 19th

NETFLIX

The Carman Family Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Champagne Problems — NETFLIX FILM

Envious: Season 3 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Son of a Thousand Men (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

PEACOCK

A Thousand And One

PARAMOUNT+

The Smurfs (2021, season 3)

Wakefield (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

The Iron Claw (2023)

The Mighty Nein (2025)

November 20th

NETFLIX

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Missing (2023)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expend4bles

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

HULU

I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Last Rider

November 21st

NETFLIX

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM

Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

HBO MAX

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

HULU

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+

PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special

Rocketman

TUBI

Married to a Balla 2

November 22nd

DISNEY+

A Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

HBO MAX

Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)

HULU

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

November 23rd

TUBI

The Mist

November 24th

NETFLIX

Santa Bootcamp

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember – Premiere

HBO MAX

Bel-Air, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)

HULU

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

TUBI

10 Cloverfield Lane

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, 18)

November 25th

NETFLIX

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

HULU

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

The Road (2009)

November 26th

NETFLIX

Jingle Bell Heist — NETFLIX FILM

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episodes

In Chibi Tiny Tales, your favorite Disney characters go on fun, tiny adventures!

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

Kiff (Season 2) – New Episodes

Marvel’s Spider and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere

HBO MAX

Flight Risk (Lionsgate)

PEACOCK

Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Mickey 17 (2025)

November 27th

NETFLIX

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

DISNEY+

The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes

HULU

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular

TUBI

Sidelined 2: Intercepted – Tubi Original

November 28th

NETFLIX

Left-Handed Girl (TW) — NETFLIX FILM

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

The Beatles Anthology – Final Three Episodes

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol – Premiere

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

HBO MAX

Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)

HULU

Bride Hard (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

A PAW Patrol Christmas special

November 29th

DISNEY+

Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

HULU

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

November 30th

DISNEY+

Little Angel (Season 7)

HBO MAX

OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)

PEACOCK

Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)

HULU

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere

Living Proof: Special Premiere

The Assistant

The First Omen