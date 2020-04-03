Pixar’s Onward Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney and Pixar’s Onward was released in theaters less than one month ago. In a normal situation, it would still be playing in theaters, with a home release scheduled in a couple of months, and a debut on Dsisney+ a few months after that. However, we’re currently living in unprecedented times, and the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed everything. Thanks to the closing of movie theaters around the country, Disney released Onward digitally two weeks ago, allowing fans at home to purchase the film for a little more than the cost of a movie ticket. Now it’s available for free on Disney+.

When Onward was first released on-demand a couple of weeks ago, Disney revealed the even more surprising news that it would be hitting Disney+ on April 3rd. That gave the film a two week window to make some money digitally before heading to the subscription streaming platform. If you are already subscribed to Disney+, you can stream Onward to your heart’s content, without paying a dime.

Onward comes from Monsters University director Dan Scanlon, who based the story on his relationship with his real-life older brother. It’s an incredibly personal tale, and Scanlon is beyond excited that people are going to get to watch it again and again, even though the theatrical run was cut short by the pandemic.

“It’s such an unprecedented moment in history and I think we’re just happy that people are going to get to see it, that people can watch it at home with their families, that it can be a distraction and hopefully a little bit of joy during uncertain times,” Scanlon told ComicBook.com ahead of the film’s Disney+ debut. “And the biggest gift for me has just been going on social media and hearing people talk about how they watched the movie today and how they enjoyed it and it made them happy and they connected with it. And yeah, we’re really happy about that.”

Onward stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elf brothers Ian and Barley. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, and Kyle Bornheimer also star.

Are you looking forward to watching Onward now that it’s on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

