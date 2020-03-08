Onward Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

Pixar’s latest release, Onward, will open in the top spot at the box office, earning $40 million in its first three day of release. That’s a mild opening for a major Pixar release. Some might wonder if fears over the coronavirus are already keeping moviegoers at home, but other films are continuing to see a steady income. Other analysts suggest that the marketing for Onward wasn’t on par with other Pixar releases. Then again, maybe there’s something about the movie that isn’t quite sparking interest in Pixar’s usual young viewers. Onward earned an A- CinemaScore where most Pixar movies score an A or A+.

Whatever the turnout for Onward, it’s doing well with critics. The film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86 percent positive rating. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgley gave the film a 4 out of 5 in his review. He writes, “You’re not going to have the exact same reaction to Onward that I do, because we’re all different people who carry different stories into the theater, but it’s sure to make you feel something. Personal experience is the heart beating at the center of Scanlon’s film, and no matter what you’re bringing to the table, it’s going to find a way to stick with you. There are a couple of speed bumps in the first act that cause a slow start to the film, but the world created and the expertly crafted finale make it more than worth the wait. Onward is a treasure that will connect with Pixar fans for quite a long time.”

Ben Affleck’s new sports drama The Way Back is opening in third place. ComicBook.com gave the film a 4-out-of-5 review. It is expected to earn $8.5 million over the weekend. Keep reading to see this weekend’s top 10 at the box office.

1. Onward

Opening Weekend

Friday: $12.2 million

Weekend: $40 million

Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

Onward is the last film from Pixar Animation Studios. The film is directed by Dan Scanlon from a screenplay written by Scanlon, Jason Headley, and Keith Bunin, and features the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.

2. The Invisible Man

Week Two

Friday: $4.3 million

Weekend: $14.5 million

Total: $52 million

After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back.

The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1897 novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

3. The Way Back

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.6 million

Weekend: $8.5 million

A widowed, former basketball all-star lost family foundation in a struggle with addiction and attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.

The Way Back is directed by Gavin O’Connor, written by Brad Ingelsby, and stars Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, and Janina Gavankar,

4. Sonic the Hedgehog

Week Four

Friday: $1.77 million

Weekend: $8 million

Total: $140.81 million

Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.

5. The Call of the Wild

Week Three

Friday: $1.82 million

Weekend: $7 million

Total: $57.48 million

Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world.

The Call of the Wild is based on the 1903 novel of the same name by Jack London. The film is directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay written by Michael Green. It stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.

6. Emma

Week Three

Friday: $1.67

Weekend: $5 million

Total: $6.89 million

Following the antics of a young woman, Emma Woodhouse, who lives in Georgian- and Regency-era England and occupies herself with matchmaking – in sometimes misguided, often meddlesome fashion- in the lives of her friends and family.

Emma is directed by Autumn de Wilde, from a screenplay by Eleanor Catton. The film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel of the same name. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, and Bill Nighy.

7. Bad Boys for Life

Week Eight

Friday: $792,000

Weekend: $3.05 million

Total: $202 million

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

8. Birds of Prey

Week Five

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $2.16 million

Total: $82.56 million

It’s open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

9. Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Week Three

Friday: $490,000

Weekend: $1.8 million

Total: $8.6 million

Brian, James, Joe and Sal pull hilarious pranks on an unsuspecting public.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is directed by Chris Henchy, based on the television series Impractical Jokers. The film stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto.

10. Jumanji: The Next Level

Week 13

Friday: $330,000

Weekend: $1.5 million

Total: $316 million

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.