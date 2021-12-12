Operation Fortune: First Poster For Guy Ritchie’s New Film Released

This time last year, it was announced that Guy Ritchie’s next movie would feature Fast & Furious franchise star Jason Statham as well as Parks and Rec alum Aubrey Plaza. Ritchie is known for many films ranging from Snatch and Sherlock to the recent Aladdin and The Gentleman, and fans have been curious about the title of the new movie, which was previously being referred to as “Five Eyes.” Well, a new poster for the film has finally dropped and confirms the title is Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. This week, Plaza took to Instagram to share a look at the poster.

“Somehow this is real. Trailer drops Thursday! #OperationFortune,” Plaza wrote. Many people commented on the post, including her co-star in the film, Cary Elwes. “Doesn’t seem real…,” he wrote. In addition to Statham, Plaza, and Elews, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre will also feature Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett, and Bugzy Malone. You can check out the poster below:

You can read a description of Ritchie’s new film here: “The story follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.”

Deadline previously reported that STX “aggressively” pursued Ritchie’s film, which was sold at the TIFF virtual salesroom, becoming one of the event’s biggest successes. Ritchie is directing and producing the movie, which was written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who also penned Ritchie’s 2019 movie, The Gentleman.

Back in January, Ritchie shared the first behind-the-scenes look at the movie, which Elwes posted to his Instagram page. “Having the time of my life working with the magnificently talented @realguyritchie on his latest action thriller starring the great #jasonstatham Part of a fabulous team including @evilhag @TheBugzyMalone @miramax Stay tuned,” Ewles wrote. Malone also shared Richie’s post, writing, “Round 2 let’s go! 🎞🎥”

Are you excited about Ritchie’s new movie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit theaters in 2022.