Aubrey Plaza to Co-Star With Jason Statham in New Guy Ritchie Thriller

Guy Ritchie is known for an array of films ranging from Snatch and Sherlock to the recent Aladdin and The Gentleman. It looks like the director will soon be tackling a new thriller and the cast is sounding stacked. According to a recent report from Deadline, the movie is set to feature Fast & Furious franchise star Jason Statham as well as Parks and Rec alum Aubrey Plaza. The project was previously titled Five Eyes but is currently untitled. The report says that Miramax is producing/financing the project while STX is set to handle the distribution.

Deadline reports that STX “aggressively” pursued Ritchie's film, which was sold at the TIFF virtual salesroom, becoming one of the event's biggest sales. Ritchie is directing and producing the movie, which was written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who penned Ritchie's latest film The Gentleman. You can read a description of the film below:

"The story follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker."

As for Plaza, the actor is currently having a big month. You may have seen her trending on social media after she became the fan-favorite character in Hulu's gay holiday rom-com, Happiest Season. The movie is a hit with critics and audience members alike, earning an 83% critics score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the star-studded gay rom-com we've been waiting for." You can read the full review here.

As for Statham, fans will likely see his return to the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor is not expected to appear in the upcoming F9 and it's unclear if he'll be seen again in the final two installments, but a follow-up to last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is expected to happen. At the beginning of the year, Dwayne Johnson said that they've got "great characters to create" for the sequel. "We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it." He added, "[We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go."

Stay tuned for more updates on Guy Ritchie's upcoming thriller.