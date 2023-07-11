Oppenheimer: First Reactions to Christopher Nolan Movie Arrive Online

When Christopher Nolan's new film, Oppenheimer, landed its 2023 release date, it immediately became one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Oppenheimer is the first R-rated film from Nolan in years, and it will contain the director's darkest subject matter, chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb. With a lot of buzz built from the trailers, and an extended run in IMAX theaters on the horizon, movie fans are wondering what Nolan has in store when Oppenheimer arrives next week.

Fortunately, people are getting a taste of what to expect tonight, as the reaction embargo has lifted for Oppenheimer. Critics and members of the press that watched the film ahead of time were finally able to share their thoughts on Tuesday evening.

Unsurprisingly, the early reactions are full of praise. Critics who have screened the film are noting the powerful story as well as the incredible performances from the cast. Some are even saying it's among Nolan's best work to-date.

You can check out the first reactions below!