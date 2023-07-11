Oppenheimer: First Reactions to Christopher Nolan Movie Arrive Online
When Christopher Nolan's new film, Oppenheimer, landed its 2023 release date, it immediately became one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Oppenheimer is the first R-rated film from Nolan in years, and it will contain the director's darkest subject matter, chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb. With a lot of buzz built from the trailers, and an extended run in IMAX theaters on the horizon, movie fans are wondering what Nolan has in store when Oppenheimer arrives next week.
Fortunately, people are getting a taste of what to expect tonight, as the reaction embargo has lifted for Oppenheimer. Critics and members of the press that watched the film ahead of time were finally able to share their thoughts on Tuesday evening.
Unsurprisingly, the early reactions are full of praise. Critics who have screened the film are noting the powerful story as well as the incredible performances from the cast. Some are even saying it's among Nolan's best work to-date.
You can check out the first reactions below!
Incredible
prevnext
OPPENHEIMER is...incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is "fearsome." A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 11, 2023
Epic
prevnext
#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow— Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) July 11, 2023
Spectacular Achievement
prevnext
Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene.— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2023
Total Knockout
prevnext
Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else.— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 11, 2023
Complex
prevnext
Totally absorbed in OPPENHEIMER, a dense, talkie, tense film partly about the bomb, mostly about how doomed we are. Happy summer! Murphy is good, but the support essential: Damon, Downey Jr & Ehrenreich even bring gags. An audacious, inventive, complex film to rattle its audience— Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) July 11, 2023
Powerful Stuff
prev
#Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/oRFAVM64Kg— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 11, 2023