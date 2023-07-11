New Oppenheimer Featurette Spotlights the Impressive Cast

For Christopher Nolan's latest film, he's diving deep into history to tell the story of how J. Robert Oppenheimer developed the first atomic bomb, which required the filmmaker to enlist a massive ensemble of talented performers for Oppenheimer. Not only is the story itself larger than life, but the talents of the film's stars are also extremely impressive, as the film brings together some of today's biggest performers. In addition to recruiting Cillian Murphy for the titular role, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and more. You can check out a new featurette highlighting the ensemble below before Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 21st.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black-and-white analog photography.

This new film marks Nolan's first movie since 2020's Tenet, which also marks his first collaboration with Universal Pictures Entertainment.

Oppenheimer will be landing in theaters on July 21st.

