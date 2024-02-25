Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr Wins Best Supporting Actor at SAG Awards

As his march toward the Academy Awards continues, Robert Downey Jr has secured another major notch on his belt with the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. The Oppenheimer star was nominated for his work in the Christopher Nolan movie alongside Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Willem Dafoe for Poor Things, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Ryan Gosling for Barbie. Robert Downey Jr was quick to shout out his director in his acceptance speech, making a joke about one the only notes he gave him filming Oppenheimer.

"This is actually incredibly meaningful to me. Thank you very much. Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never tire from the sound of my own voice I'm gonna do a name check. I have Chris Nolan in my ear. This os basically the only note he gave me, 'Maybe just one more with nothing on it.' Teri Garr, James Spader, Anthony Michael Hall. Mel Gibson, Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter, Kenneth Branagh, Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Val Kilmer, Jamie Foxx, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, Susan Downey. Now why have I added my wife's name to this list of otherwise super talented artists that I have learned so much from up close over these last 40 years? It's because for 22 years she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor."

Robert Downey Jr was one of four nominations that Oppenheimer secured from the SAG Awards this year, with Emily Blunt nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Cillian Murphy nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, and the entire cast for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Oppenheimer is also set to win big at The Academy Awards. Not only is Robert Downey Jr. nominated for the same prize at the Oscars, but the film is nominated for thirteen Oscars total including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Picture.