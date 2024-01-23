Oscars Best Picture Nominees Revealed: Barbie, Oppenheimer and More

Barbie and Oppenheimer headline the Best Picture category at the Oscars. The announcement of the 96th Oscars nominations is taking place this morning, where The Academy recognizes the best of the best from movies in the past year. Overall, it was a pretty entertaining movie season with hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer, two films with entirely different spectrums and audiences. Of course, there are other movies to consider that don't readily fall in the pop culture gaze. This is why it's so fascinating to see which films are worthy of Oscar consideration. So, what movies are joining Barbie and Oppenheimer in the nominations for Best Picture? Let's find out.

The Best Picture nominees for the 96th Academy Awards are American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers), Anatomy of a Fall (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers), Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers), The Holdovers (Mark Johnson, Producer), Killers of the Flower Moon (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers), Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers), Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers), Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers), Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthios and Emma Stone, Producers), and The Zone of Interest (James Wilson, Producer).

Oliver Stone retracts bad comments about Barbie

Oliver Stone has retracted some of his comments badmouthing Barbie. The JFK and Natural Born Killers filmmaker hasn't been shy about sharing his thoughts on blockbuster films, but this time he has decided to take back his words. When Stone's previous comments on Barbie, which he hadn't seen at the time, were recirculated this week, he went to social media to clarify his thoughts and to apologize.

Stone wrote in his statement that he was disappointed that his previous comments were presented out of context and acknowledged that he had made them weeks before the film's release and that, at the time, he had "little to no knowledge about the project beyond its title."

"I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes. I found the filmmakers' approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly," Stone wrote. "Greta Gerwig's 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites that year. Barbie's box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars."