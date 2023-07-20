Oppenheimer Reactions & Spoilers Discussion with ComicBookNation

The ComicBook Nation Crew gives instant reactions to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and discusses the film in FULL SPOILERS as "BarbieHeimer" weekend arrives! Is this Nolan's best film in years – or a big miss for the acclaimed director? Could Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr be looking at some Oscar nominations come awards season? Is this film so depressing that we just couldn't stand to see it again – or possibly both?

Oppenheimer Official Review

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

In ComicBook.com's official review of Oppenheimer, critic Patrick Cavanaugh said the following:

After a long string of crowd-pleasers that also manage to inject ambitious philosophical and existential components, Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's most intellectual and internal experience in years. It showcases the universality of humanistic struggles without hingeing upon them entirely, while also subtly yet exponentially layering in explicit critiques of global war machines. Despite chronicling events that unfolded 70 years ago, exploring an arms race or being given conflicting information by government authorities and being expected to honor ever-changing ideologies feels immensely contemporary. With Oppenheimer, Nolan orchestrates a talented symphony of performers at the top of their game to explore an overlooked corner of history, treating it with nuance and respect while lesser hands would lean into melodrama. The movie is a tribute not only to the true-life figures who pushed the limits of science forward, but also to those who suffered the consequences of those forward-thinkers' quest for fire. Rating: 4 out of 5

