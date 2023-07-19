Barbenheimer Is Great, But Don't Forget About They Cloned Tyrone

This weekend has quickly become one of the biggest moviegoing events in recent memory, with both Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie set to hit theaters on the same exact day. The two films couldn't be more different, and when they were set for the same day on the release calendar, it initially felt like a competitive situation, with Nolan's former studio opting to open a major tentpole against his newest film. In the time since, however, the films have actually become linked in a strange but highly anticipated double feature. Barbenheimer, as it has come to be called, is one of the biggest topics of conversation online, and promises to be a fruitful experience at the box office.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer have become instant hits with critics (our reviews can be found here and here), and both are absolutely worth seeing on the big screen. But in the hype around the Barbenheimer event, a third major, critically acclaimed movie set to release this weekend is flying under the radar. The film is called They Cloned Tyrone, and it's one of the best films to hit Netflix this year.

They Cloned Tyrone has been waiting in the wings quite a while now, and Netflix finally brought it to the surface this summer. The film received a limited theatrical release, beginning on July 14th, before its global streaming rollout on July 21st — the same day as both Barbie and Oppenheimer. It's unfortunate timing, as the conversation surrounding the thought-provoking conspiracy thriller is likely to get buried beneath the weight of its big screen peers.

I'm not here saying you need to stay home from the movie theaters this weekend and watch a Netflix movie instead (I've got tickets for a Saturday double-header already purchased). I'm simply writing this article to make sure a fantastic original film doesn't get completely ignored. If you've got a couple of hours at home sometime in the next few days, They Cloned Tyrone is a movie that deserves to be seen by as many people as possible.

What Is They Cloned Tyrone About?

The directorial debut from filmmaker Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone follows a trio of unlikely companions as they uncover a dangerous conspiracy in their neighborhood. The film dips its toes into sci-fi territory but is also very much a comedy and a stunning homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s. As Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo uncover more secrets about what's under the surface of the place they call home, the more they realize nothing about their lives is as it seems.

You can read my full review of They Cloned Tyrone here.

They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris. It features guest starring appearances from David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland. The film is now playing in theaters and will debut on Netflix July 21st.