Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal Take Center Stage in New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Poster

The Transformers are returning to the big screen. The popular film franchise based on the Hasbro figures first debuted in cinemas back in 2007 with Shia LaBeouf fulfilling the lead human role. LaBeouf remained the top-billed star for the first three installments before director Michael Bay turned to Mark Wahlberg for 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction. Since that film, A-Listers like Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena have found their way into the expanding Transformers universe, and this summer will continue to grow that ever-evolving ensemble when Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this summer.

Alongside the film's new trailer, Paramount Pictures have released a new poster for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The banner features Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal front and center while Bumblebee, Rhinox and Cheetor surround them. Ramos's Noah Diaz and Fishback's Elena Wallace are centered up next to Optimus Primal.

You can check out the teaser poster below...

NEW POSTER for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – coming to Regal June 9 pic.twitter.com/s2ogCVAbWl — Regal (@RegalMovies) April 27, 2023

Rise of the Beasts finds itself in a unique position within the Transformers universe. It serves as a direct sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, a film that took place in 1987. While the events that play out in the core Transformers trilogy are still canon, Rise of the Beasts has the luxury of existing far before they take place.

Regardless of the time period, Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura emphasized that the main focus of the film is finding an emotional core.

"Our first objective was to figure out, how do we hold on to the emotionality of the experience for the humans that are going through it? And our decision was to give them character arcs that are more significant than we've done before," di Bonaventura said. "It's hard to say that about Shia [LaBeouf] in the first movie; you know, he goes from being a young man, essentially, to a man, right? In this case, Anthony Ramos and Dominique [Fishback's] characters are both characters who are trying to find their way in a life, and in a cultural society, that's not making it the easiest for them. And so, the experience of the movie for those characters is to come to terms, not exactly about who they are, but how to move forward in their lives. It's an interesting character arc for both of them where they fulfill, to a certain extent, the desire that they were having for themselves."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th.