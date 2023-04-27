New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released

Paramount has released a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the upcoming feature film based on the popular Transformers: Beast Wars series. The latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and director Steven Caple Jr. plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

The movie takes place in the 1990s, and will give fans a chance to have some throwback fashion and vehicles, as well as to explore some characters and concepts that didn't appear in the previous Transformers movies. The look of the characters is also a lot more evocative of the original cartoons and toys than the prior films generally were (excepting Bumblebee, where some of these looks debuted).

You can see the trailer below.

Up to this point, most of the footage has centered on Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal, since the movie itself seems to center on the relationship between those two. The latest trailer and character posters have shown off more of the world of the movie, including character posters that gave a look at some of the other Beast Wars-inspired characters. Paramount recently released a number of character posters in support of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Up-close and personal looks at some of the film's most iconic characters give a sense for the gritty, analog look of the characters, despite existing in the slick and all-digital universe of the Michael Bay Transformers.

You can see the film's official synopsis and cast list below:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández, and Tongayi Chirisa.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.