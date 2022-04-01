Oscar Winner Kathryn Bigelow Teams With Netflix for New Movie

Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has officially found her next project. On Thursday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Bigelow will helm the feature film Aurora, with the goal of the project being released exclusively on Netflix. The film will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name from Spider-Man and Blackhawks screenwriter David Koepp, which is being published in June of this year. Koepp will also pen the screenplay for the project, which is being produced by Greg Shapero and Gavin Polone. This will be Bigelow’s latest film since 2017’s Detroit.

Aurora follows Aubrey Wheeler, who lives in the town of Aurora, Illinois and is just trying to get by after her semi-criminal ex-husband split, leaving behind his unruly teenage son. Then the lights go out-not just in Aurora but across the globe. A solar storm has knocked out power almost everywhere. Suddenly, all problems are local, very local, and Aubrey must assume the mantle of fierce protector of her suburban neighborhood. Across the country lives Aubrey’s estranged brother, Thom. A fantastically wealthy, neurotically over-prepared Silicon Valley CEO, he plans to ride out the crisis in a gilded desert bunker he built for maximum comfort and security. But the complicated history between the siblings is far from over, and what feels like the end of the world is just the beginning of several long-overdue reckonings-which not everyone will survive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the deal for the film came together over the past weekend, and that the film is reportedly eyeing a budget of more than $100 million. The project is being described as following characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis.

This news of Aurora comes as Koepp recently commented on the state of his Blackhawks script, which has been in the works since 2018 with Seven Spielberg lined up to direct.

“We have a script that’s very good and we all think it’s very good,” Koepp explained to Collider. “There were a lot of management changes at Warner Bros, so I think we’ve just been kind of waiting for that to settle down.and for them to decide what they want to do with their DC Universe. Obviously I hope he does it or if he doesn’t direct it, I hope he produces it, someone great directs. Because it would be a great deal of fun. I’m very fond of the script and I hope it comes together. But again, that’s one of those movies that’s gonna need $200 million so, trying to get those whales off the beach is a big process.”

What do you think of Kathryn Bigelow’s next project? Will you be checking out Aurora? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!