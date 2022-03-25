Blackhawks Writer Offers Update on Steven Spielberg’s DC Movie

The world of live-action DC films has evolved in some significant ways over the past few years, with projects involving a wide array of characters and concepts going into development. Among them is Blackhawks, a project surrounding the World War II-era team of ace pilots that has been in the works since 2018. There’s been a unique array of speculation surrounding Blackhawks, between the fact that Oscar winner Steven Spielberg has been lined up to direct, and the fact that updates surrounding it have been incredibly scarce. David Koepp, who is writing the film’s script, recently shed some light on its status in a recent interview with Collider.

“We have a script that’s very good and we all think it’s very good,” Koepp explained. “There were a lot of management changes at Warner Bros, so I think we’ve just been kind of waiting for that to settle down.and for them to decide what they want to do with their DC Universe. Obviously I hope he does it or if he doesn’t direct it, I hope he produces it, someone great directs. Because it would be a great deal of fun. I’m very fond of the script and I hope it comes together. But again, that’s one of those movies that’s gonna need $200 million so, trying to get those whales off the beach is a big process.”

Koepp also addressed whether or not the film would tie to the main DC Films continuity, with the film apparently being able to stand on its own, but with the opportunity to tie in

“No, and it would be hard because it’s 1941 or 1940, actually,” Koepp added. “So it would be a little tricky. As we were developing the script, we said “Hey, let’s make one great movie. It’s 1940, that’s the way it is.” And if it works out and in the future they decide they want to unite anybody, I’m sure time travel will not be a problem. Because comic books have a great way of figuring that stuff out. ‘We need Wonder Woman to be there!’ Fine. Well, then she can, because of the ‘Prometheus Portal’. I’m like ‘What’s the Prometheus Portal.’ ‘You don’t know about the Prometheus Portal?’”

DC Comics already has an established precedent for the members of the Blackhawks factoring into the main universe, particularly with Zinda Blake / Lady Blackhawk, who was brought into the present-day continuity during the events of Zero Hour. She later became a fixture of the superhero scene, particularly as a member of the Birds of Prey.

