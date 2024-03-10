Oscars: 2024 Academy Award Winners Full List (Updating Live)

Three months into 2024, it's finally time to look back and honor the best in movies from last year. Hollywood gathered together at the Dolby Theater on Sunday night for the 96th annual Academy Awards. The highly anticipated Oscars telecast will see nearly two dozen awards handed out to celebrate a wide range of different crafts throughout the industry.

Oppenheimer and Barbie dominated the year when it comes to movies, and fans have been interested to see if they will also be the biggest winners at the Oscars. Hit films like Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest and several others are also hoping to take home some gold.

Trying to keep up with who wins as the night goes on? We've got you covered! Below, you can check out the full list of nominations and awards for this year's Oscars, which will be updated live with winners throughout the night.