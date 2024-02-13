Ryan Gosling Returns as Ken to Make Fun of Barbie Oscar Snubs in New Promo for Academy Awards

The Oscars brought in Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon to help Jimmy Kimmel make his way to the awards show. In the new promo, the late night show host needed some help getting to Los Angeles. Well, just like in Barbie, he pays a visit to Weird Barbie's house for more information. As an added surprise, Helen Mirren also plays the narrator for the spot, just like in 2023's biggest movie. There are jokes about Kimmel being a "Mid-Life-Crisis Ken" and other silly fun. (Don't give the people over at Mattel any ideas!) There are clips from other Oscar favorites playing as the duo drive toward Hollywood.

As they pull into the venue, they run into Ferrera's character Gloria and she does a version of her monologue from the movie. Kimmel promptly misunderstands the point of that though. So, Ken obviously pops up from the back of this Weird Wagon they've been driving in and explains that he's been here the whole time. (He's got In-N-Out, as to hammer home the California of it all.) No one's told the poor guy that Greta Gerwig didn't get nominated for Best Director. Check out all the fun chaos of the promo down below!

Gosling Responds To Barbie Snubs

(Photo: Variety/Warner Bros.)

A lot of the conversation around Barbie at The Oscars has circled Margot Robbie and Director Greta Gerwig. Robbie did not get nominated for Best Actress and Gerwig got shit out of Best Director. So, naturally, everyone wanted to know what Ken thinks at a time like this. Gosling put out a public statement.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," Gosling wrote. "And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredible honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."

To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," he continued. "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

America Ferrera Gets Massive Nomination

While two of the Barbie stars are missing from the nominations, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling are looking to bring it home for the fan-favorite film. In particular, the actress was so moved by the response to Barbie. Fans from all over have been sharing messages about how her monologue spoke to them in the theater. While Ferrera is disappointment for her friends, there's also a great amount of pride for being recognized in this massive blockbuster movie. If she wins the big prize, you can expect one heck of a speech up on that stage.

"It's so surreal and a dream come true for me," Ferrera told EW as she tried to fight back tears. "I can so viscerally remember being a kid watching the Academy Awards and watching Halle Berry win, watching Julia Roberts win, and just dreaming one day that I would be in that room. It's a lot to process. It's exciting to say the least. I think words kind of fail."

