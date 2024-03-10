Oscar-Nominee Lily Gladstone Recalls Being "Really Upset" When Cate Blanchett Lost Best Actress To Gwyneth Paltrow

The 96th annual Academy Awards are taking place tomorrow, and many fan-favorite films from 2023 are up for awards. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture. One of the most exciting races this year is for Best Actress, and many believe it's going to come down to Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone and Poor Things' Emma Stone. Throughout awards season, Gladstone has spoken about some of her inspirations, and she recently talked to People about one of her favorite actors: Cate Blanchett. Turns out, Gladstone is no stranger to a close Best Actress race and remembers being upset when Blanchett lost the Oscar for Elizabeth to Gwyneth Paltrow for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

"I've idolized Cate Blanchett since I was a teenager. When ... she was up for Elizabeth at the Oscars and didn't win, I remember just being really, really upset about that," Gladstone shared. "She's my ultimate actress. I think she's the great talent of this generation."

"Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cate Blanchett. If I can diffuse the two of them into one, those are my two perfect actors," Gladstone previously shared during The Hollywood Reporter's actress roundtable. "Childhood inspirations, I wanted to be an Ewok, and that's what started all this madness."

Martin Scorsese Becomes the Most-Nominated Director in Academy Awards History:

Previously, Martin Scorses received Best Director nominations for Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. Scorsese has only won the award for The Departed, but he did set a record for most directing nominations. Before Killers of the Flower Moon became his tenth nomination, Scorsese and Steven Spielberg were tied with nine nominations. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Scorsese reacted to his new record-breaking nod.

"For this particular film too, it's so exciting," Scorsese shared. "But more than that, because the picture means so much to me, and it took a number of years for gestation. I mean, you look back. Ten nominations over the years. I honestly don't know how that happened. I don't know, because you never make films for awards. You make the film the best way you can make them."

He continued, "I'm very pleased that so many people have been nominated for the film, including Robbie Robertson, his wonderful score and the song they have in the film. This is something very special. Lily Gladstone, of course. Amazing. And Bob de Niro too. I'm sad about Leo. I would've liked to have seen him in there as Best Actor, but his presence is there; it's pivotal to the picture and the work."

Who are you rooting for at the Oscars? Are you Team Lily or Team Emma? Tell us in the comments!