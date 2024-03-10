Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says She Didn't Get Many Movie Offers After Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley says she wasn't swimming in offers after her appearances in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Despite leading a trilogy set in one of the biggest franchises to ever hit Hollywood, Daisy Ridley wasn't swimming in offers after her last Star Wars appearance. In an appearance at SXSW over the weekend, the actor says it was suspiciously quiet in the months following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"There weren't that many offers coming in," Ridley said during a SXSW panel Sunday (via Variety). "It's not that there wasn't any... I remember finishing and thinking, 'Oh, it's quiet and strange.'"

Eventually, however, the offers did come in, and Ridley's thankful for that.

"It's been really busy and amazing and I've got to do so many different things for so many different people," she added. "It has been a different exploration of myself and my career."

After appearing as Rey for eight years in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Rey will soon return to the role in a new franchise set after The Rise of Skywalker. Ridley herself previously said the film could start rolling yet this year.

"I think it could be this year," Ridley said. "It could be, but I'm not sure. I think to be honest, the writers' strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. So the intention was later this year. Hopefully, it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine."

"I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman," she added. "Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."

Ridley's untitled Star Wars movie has yet to set a release date. Outside of Ridley's Rey, no other characters or actors have been attached to the project. It's set to be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!