Oscars Fans Love Don Cheadle's Suit

Don Cheadle caused quite a stir at The Oscars with his navy blue suit. Fans couldn’t get enough of the War Machine actor as he presented the award for Best Hair/Makeup Design. The MCU star talked about how makeup and hair are crucial for your story to be believable in the long run. It feels like there’s some real truth in that statement. For all the people watching at home, they were more than ready to take Cheadle seriously. That navy blue number is the talk of Twitter as people are still catching all the celebrities’ fashion looks on a very different red carpet this year. In contrast to some of the recent years, there’s a lot of color on display from all the people in the audience. Usually, the tuxedos are black with the occasion creme or blue. But, the entire spectrum was present and accounted for this year.

Mackie joked with BBC Radio 1 that he often gets mistaken for his Avengers co-star. "They literally go: 'Hey man! I love you as Black Iron Man!' I'm like 'Uhhhh,'" Mackie laughed. "Or they'll say, 'Aren't you the guy in Iron Man?' I'm like, 'Uhhh...' Literally, once a day, someone comes up to me and asks if I'm Don Cheadle."

