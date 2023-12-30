Twins Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito Reunite in New Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito starred in Twins together in 1988 and reunited for Junior in 1994. The longtime pals were planning to make Triplets together in recent years, but the project was halted after director Ivan Reitman's death. The duo may not be making another Twins movie, but that's not stopping them from supporting one another. This week, Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to share that he went to see DeVito's Broadway play, I Need That. In the post, Schwarzenegger teased another project with DeVito could be in the works.

"My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in 'I Need That'. He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute – one of the best plays I've ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can't wait to work together again," Schwarzenegger. You can check out the post below:

Why Was Triplets Scrapped?

The Twins sequel, which was reportedly called Triplets and was also set to star Tracy Morgan as a third brother, was halted after Reitman died. According to Schwarzenegger, it fell apart because Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, wasn't interested in pursuing the project.

"Jason Reitman f---ed it up!" Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea,' and put a hold on it. I'm developing another movie with Danny; he's so much fun to work with and so talented."

The original plan for Triplets included Eddie Murphy as the third brother, which Ivan Reitman spoke about before he died.

"Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them," Reitman revealed to Deadline. "It was, 'I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.' We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I'd been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we'll go out and try and put the money together and get it made."

