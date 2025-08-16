One of the Most Surprising Horror Movies Is Now Streaming Totally Free

Newer isn’t always better, and that tends to be the case when it comes to sequels. But in 2016, one horror movie sequel defied the odds when it broke the mold and became better than its predecessor. That movie is now streaming on Tubi following its Friday exit from Netflix, and its from none other than Mike Flanagan. The filmmaker has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in the horror genre following his string of Netflix original horror shows like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Flanagan’s filmography includes his 2011 debut feature Absentia, Hush, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck.

The surprisingly good horror film is Ouija: Origin of Evil, Flanagan’s 2016 prequel to Stiles White’s 2014 Ouija, based on the Hasbro board game. The film arrived on Tubi Saturday as part of the Fox free streaming service’s August 2025 arrivals. One of the best horror sequels ever, the movie is a must-watch for any horror fans or fans of Flanagan’s other works.

Ouija: Origin of Evil is set in late 1960s Los Angeles and stars Elizabeth Reaser as Alice Zander, a widowed mother to daughters Paulina (Annalise Basso), seen in the original film as an old woman, and Doris (Lulu Wilson). When Alice incorporates a Ouija board into her séance scam business, she unwittingly invites authentic evil into her home, and the family must confront unthinkable fears to save Doris, who is overtaken by the merciless spirit.

The movie is a solid entry in the horror genre, and one of the best horror sequels. Brought to life as a result of Ouija’s $100 million box office haul, Ouija: Origin of Evil managed to significantly improve upon its predecessor. The strong performances from the movie’s cast, solid direction from Flanagan, atmospheric horror, and limited reliance on jump scares helped the movie drastically overcome Ouija’s poor critical response, which earned it a measly 6% Rotten Tomatoes score. Ouija: Origin of Evil is “Certified Fresh” with an 83% critics’ score and a consensus that reads, “Ouija: Origin of Evil swerves its franchise’s planchette unexpectedly to YES with a surprisingly scary and dramatically satisfying follow-up to its lackluster predecessor.”

Ouija: Origin of Evil is now streaming for free on Tubi. 2014’s Ouija is available to stream on Netflix.

New on Tubi

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but streamers are already preparing their libraries for those spooky season horror movie watches, and Tubi is no exception. Fox’s free streaming service has already added several must-watch horror titles to its content catalog this month, with even more set to arrive in the coming days. See the full list of Tubi’s August 2025 horror arrivals below.

August 1st

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

I See You

Priest (2011)

Slice

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Omen (2006)

The Strangers: Prey At Night

August 8th

XX

August 13th

Room 203

August 16th

Ouija: Origin of Evil