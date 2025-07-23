Movies

Tubi: Every Free Movie and TV Show Coming in August 2025

Tubi has a loaded lineup of free streaming options in August.

August is still over a week away, but Tubi has already gotten a head start on the month ahead. The free streaming service recently released its monthly newsletter for August 2025, letting movie and TV fans know exactly which titles are going to be added to the lineup over the next few weeks.

As always, the first day of the month is the biggest for new additions on Tubi. August 1st has more than 100 titles being added to Tubi’s free lineup, including hits like Baby Driver, Lethal Weapon, Wayne’s World, and Moonlight.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s August additions below!

August 1st

A Low Down Dirty Shame  
A Man Apart  
Accused – Season 1  
Across The Universe  
Annie (2014)  
B.A.P.S.  
Baby Driver  
Bandidas  
Barely Lethal  
Bite The Bullet  
Black Cinema  
Body Of Lies  
Bottle Rocket  
Bring It On  
Bring It On Again  
Bring It On: All Or Nothing  
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish  
Bring It On: In It To Win It  
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack  
C’mon C’mon  
Can’t Have It All  
Chips (2017)  
Code Name: The Cleaner  
Dead Presidents  
Departure  
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood  
Double Cross  
Exodus: Gods And Kings  
Flightplan  
Footloose (2011)  
Geostorm  
Ghost In The Shell (2017)  
Godzilla Vs. Kong  
Gridiron Gang (2006)  
Guess Who  
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later  
Higher Learning (1995)  
Holes  
Hotel Transylvania  
Hotel Transylvania 2  
How High  
How High 2  
How Stella Got Her Groove Back  
I See You  
I Spy  
Identity Thief  
Instant Family  
Just Go With It  
La Bamba (1987)  
Laggies  
Lethal Weapon  
Lethal Weapon 2  
Lethal Weapon 3  
Lethal Weapon 4  
Little Big League  
Little Man  
Live Free Or Die Hard  
Looney Tunes (1930)  
Marlon  
Matilda (1996)  
Meg 2: The Trench  
Mighty Joe Young  
Moonlight  
Mud  
Night Hunter  
Norbit  
Oasis: Supersonic  
One Direction: This Is Us  
Operation Fortune  
Pain & Gain  
Paul Blart: Mall Cop  
Point Break (2015) 
Priest (2011)  
Proud Mary  
Queen & Slim  
Robots (2005)  
Roll Bounce  
Safe House (2012)  
Saved By The Bell  
Sausage Party (2016)  
Secret In Their Eyes  
Shaft  
Silverado  
Slice  
Stand By Me  
Street Dance  
Street Dance 2  
T2 Trainspotting  
The Angry Birds Movie  
The Back-Up Plan  
The Client List (2012)  
The Cowboys  
The Crucible  
The Da Vinci Code  
The Fighter  
The Grudge 2 (2006)  
The Hate U Give  
The Heat (2013)  
The Kennedys  
The Long Riders  
The Meg  
The Night Clerk  
The Omen (2006)  
The Prosecutor  
The Spectacular Now  
The Strangers: Prey At Night  
The Ultimate Vendetta  
The Wedding Planner  
The Wiz  
The Wolf Of Wall Street  
The Yogi Bear Show  
Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In  
Twice Born  
Tyson  
Volcano (1997)  
War Room (2015)  
Wayne’s World

August 7th

Demascus 
DEMASCUS follows Demascus (Okieriete Onaodowan, Station 19), a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an experimental reality-bending technology. The limited series is a comedic, genre-defying, coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.

August 8th

XX

August 13th

Room 203

August 15th

Can’t Have It All

August 16th

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

August 20th

Girls Trip

August 27th

The Angry Birds Movie 2

August 29th

President Down 
A secret message warning that the President’s pacemaker is compromised sends her team scrambling to stop an unseen enemy demanding $100M by midnight.

