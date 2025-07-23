Tubi: Every Free Movie and TV Show Coming in August 2025

August is still over a week away, but Tubi has already gotten a head start on the month ahead. The free streaming service recently released its monthly newsletter for August 2025, letting movie and TV fans know exactly which titles are going to be added to the lineup over the next few weeks.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As always, the first day of the month is the biggest for new additions on Tubi. August 1st has more than 100 titles being added to Tubi’s free lineup, including hits like Baby Driver, Lethal Weapon, Wayne’s World, and Moonlight.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s August additions below!
August 1st
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Man Apart
Accused – Season 1
Across The Universe
Annie (2014)
B.A.P.S.
Baby Driver
Bandidas
Barely Lethal
Bite The Bullet
Black Cinema
Body Of Lies
Bottle Rocket
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
C’mon C’mon
Can’t Have It All
Chips (2017)
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dead Presidents
Departure
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Double Cross
Exodus: Gods And Kings
Flightplan
Footloose (2011)
Geostorm
Ghost In The Shell (2017)
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Guess Who
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Higher Learning (1995)
Holes
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How High
How High 2
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I See You
I Spy
Identity Thief
Instant Family
Just Go With It
La Bamba (1987)
Laggies
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Big League
Little Man
Live Free Or Die Hard
Looney Tunes (1930)
Marlon
Matilda (1996)
Meg 2: The Trench
Mighty Joe Young
Moonlight
Mud
Night Hunter
Norbit
Oasis: Supersonic
One Direction: This Is Us
Operation Fortune
Pain & Gain
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Point Break (2015)
Priest (2011)
Proud Mary
Queen & Slim
Robots (2005)
Roll Bounce
Safe House (2012)
Saved By The Bell
Sausage Party (2016)
Secret In Their Eyes
Shaft
Silverado
Slice
Stand By Me
Street Dance
Street Dance 2
T2 Trainspotting
The Angry Birds Movie
The Back-Up Plan
The Client List (2012)
The Cowboys
The Crucible
The Da Vinci Code
The Fighter
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Hate U Give
The Heat (2013)
The Kennedys
The Long Riders
The Meg
The Night Clerk
The Omen (2006)
The Prosecutor
The Spectacular Now
The Strangers: Prey At Night
The Ultimate Vendetta
The Wedding Planner
The Wiz
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Yogi Bear Show
Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
Twice Born
Tyson
Volcano (1997)
War Room (2015)
Wayne’s World
August 7th
Demascus
DEMASCUS follows Demascus (Okieriete Onaodowan, Station 19), a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an experimental reality-bending technology. The limited series is a comedic, genre-defying, coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.
August 8th
XX
August 13th
Room 203
August 15th
Can’t Have It All
August 16th
Ouija: Origin Of Evil
August 20th
Girls Trip
August 27th
The Angry Birds Movie 2
August 29th
President Down
A secret message warning that the President’s pacemaker is compromised sends her team scrambling to stop an unseen enemy demanding $100M by midnight.