Tubi: Every Free Movie and TV Show Coming in August 2025

August is still over a week away, but Tubi has already gotten a head start on the month ahead. The free streaming service recently released its monthly newsletter for August 2025, letting movie and TV fans know exactly which titles are going to be added to the lineup over the next few weeks.

As always, the first day of the month is the biggest for new additions on Tubi. August 1st has more than 100 titles being added to Tubi’s free lineup, including hits like Baby Driver, Lethal Weapon, Wayne’s World, and Moonlight.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s August additions below!

August 1st

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Man Apart

Accused – Season 1

Across The Universe

Annie (2014)

B.A.P.S.

Baby Driver

Bandidas

Barely Lethal

Bite The Bullet

Black Cinema

Body Of Lies

Bottle Rocket

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

C’mon C’mon

Can’t Have It All

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dead Presidents

Departure

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Double Cross

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Flightplan

Footloose (2011)

Geostorm

Ghost In The Shell (2017)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guess Who

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Higher Learning (1995)

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How High

How High 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I See You

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

La Bamba (1987)

Laggies

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Big League

Little Man

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looney Tunes (1930)

Marlon

Matilda (1996)

Meg 2: The Trench

Mighty Joe Young

Moonlight

Mud

Night Hunter

Norbit

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Operation Fortune

Pain & Gain

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Point Break (2015)

Priest (2011)

Proud Mary

Queen & Slim

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce

Safe House (2012)

Saved By The Bell

Sausage Party (2016)

Secret In Their Eyes

Shaft

Silverado

Slice

Stand By Me

Street Dance

Street Dance 2

T2 Trainspotting

The Angry Birds Movie

The Back-Up Plan

The Client List (2012)

The Cowboys

The Crucible

The Da Vinci Code

The Fighter

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Hate U Give

The Heat (2013)

The Kennedys

The Long Riders

The Meg

The Night Clerk

The Omen (2006)

The Prosecutor

The Spectacular Now

The Strangers: Prey At Night

The Ultimate Vendetta

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Yogi Bear Show

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Twice Born

Tyson

Volcano (1997)

War Room (2015)

Wayne’s World

August 7th

Demascus

DEMASCUS follows Demascus (Okieriete Onaodowan, Station 19), a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an experimental reality-bending technology. The limited series is a comedic, genre-defying, coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.

August 8th

XX

August 13th

Room 203

August 15th

Can’t Have It All

August 16th

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

August 20th

Girls Trip

August 27th

The Angry Birds Movie 2

August 29th

President Down

A secret message warning that the President’s pacemaker is compromised sends her team scrambling to stop an unseen enemy demanding $100M by midnight.