Outbreak is Leaving Netflix in May

Ever since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix subscribers have been streaming the various disaster movies on the streaming service, trying to see how these kind of scenarios have played out on film. Of those films, none have been quite as popular as Outbreak, the 1995 movie about a disease that spreads across a California town, and the doctors that are trying to stop it. For a couple of weeks after the period of social distancing and home quarantine began, Outbreak remained one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Unfortunately for those who have been streaming the film, it will only be on the streaming service for a little while longer.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the full list of every movie and TV show making their way to the lineup in May, as well as every title on its way out. Outbreak found itself on the outgoing list, scheduled to depart Netflix on May 31st. So if you've been wanting to watch the film, you've got a little over a month left to do so.

Outbreak, directed by Wolfgang Petersen and written by Laurence Dworet and Robert Roy Pool, was released in theaters in 1995. The film follows a group of Army doctors who race to find a cure to a deadly virus that has been spreading through a town in California. The source of the entire virus? A small African monkey. Dustin Hoffman stars alongside Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland, and Patrick Dempsey.

The Netflix description of Outbreak reads: "When an infectious disease enters a small town via a monkey, a team of doctors races against the clock to stop the spread and find an antidote."

Here are all of the others titles leaving Netflix on May 31st:

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Are you disappointed to see Outbreak leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

