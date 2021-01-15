Anthony Mackie Stars in Trailer for Netflix's Outside the Wire

With the success of Extraction and The Old Guard last year, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is moving full steam ahead with the action genre. The streaming service is getting ready to kick off its explosive 2021 slate with an original sci-fi/action film called Outside the Wire, starring popular Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie and Snowfall's Damson Idris.

Outside the Wire takes place in the not-too-distant future, and tells the story of a drone pilot named Harp (Idris) who gets partnered with a new Captain, Leo (Anthony Mackie), only to learn that his new commanding officer is actually an A.I.-enhanced super soldier. Netflix released the full trailer for the film this week, which you can check out in the video above!

In addition to Mackie and Idris, Outside the Wire stars Emily Beecham as Sofiya, Michael Kelly as Eckhart, and Pilou Asbæk as the villainous Victor Koval. The film is directed by Mikael Håfström with a script from Rob Yesacombe.

Here's the official synopsis for Outside the Wire:

"In 2036, America serves as a peacekeeping force and human troops on both sides are supported by robot combatants called Gumps and drone pilots monitoring skirmishes from thousands of miles away. But after headstrong drone pilot Lieutenant Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys a direct order to intervene in a conflict, the Army deploys him to a military outpost to confront the human costs of his button-pushing. Harp's expectations of guarding a fence are upended when his new commanding officer Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie) announces plans to infiltrate the demilitarized zone and apprehend Viktor Koval (Pilou Asbæk), a warlord who intends to launch a network of dormant nuclear weapons. Soon, Harp learns that his theoretical experience as a drone pilot means little out on the battlefield under enemy attack - especially after discovering that Leo is an A.I.-enhanced supersoldier whose strength, speed and demand for results promise to turn his real-world education into a trial by fire."

What did you think of the trailer for Outside the Wire? Are you looking forward to checking out the movie when it arrives next week? Let us know in the comments!

Outside the Wire debuts on Netflix on January 15th.