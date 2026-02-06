Overlooked Action Thriller With One of the Genre’s Best Stars Becomes Major Netflix Hit, 2 Years Later

Taken sent Liam Neeson’s career in a whole new direction when it took flight in U.S. theaters. In the wake of that movie’s success there have been a number of leading man action vehicles. Some of them have been excellent, some of them not so much. Similarly, some of them have been deadly serious, while others have been more along the lines of Cold Pursuit. Right now, one of his more thought-provoking action star entries is doing quite well on Netflix, which is great because for a long time it was perhaps the most under-the-radar Neeson actioner out there.

We speak of In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which is one of the few movies under Neeson’s belt that makes use of his Irish origins. What makes this one so special, and how is it doing on Netflix? Let’s find out.

What Makes In the Land of Saints and Sinners One of the Best Post-Taken Liam Neeson Movies?

image courtesy of netflix

In the Land of Saints and Sinners works so well because it incorporates historical events to fuel its narrative. Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, who jumped to the bottom of a bottle upon coming home from WWII and learning that his wife has died. He lives in the quiet district of Glencolmcille, working as an assassin for a crime boss. But he wants to leave that life, which becomes difficult when he kills one of a quartet of IRA bombers on the run after their leader, Doireann, is identified by the authorities.

But in fact, it wasn’t Murphy, who kidnapped the deceased for a reason other than his bombing activities. Instead, it was another of the crime boss’ hired guns, who was sent to watch over Murphy. Now, Doireann wants an eye for an eye, and she won’t stop until the younger contract killer is delivered to her.

Most Neeson actioners are fine with having relatively thin characters as long as the action is fun. This one is quite the opposite, choosing to focus on fleshing out the main villain (played by the great Kerry Condon) as much as the hero. It also has what is quite possibly the most impressive cast of any Neeson actioner. On top of Neeson and Condon Saints and Sinners has roles for Game of Thrones‘ Jack Gleeson, Con Air‘s Colm Meaney, and Road to Perdition‘s Ciarán Hinds.

When looking at the global Netflix chart, In the Land of Saints and Sinners sits in the enviable position as the eighth most-watched movie on the streamer. That puts it ahead of the documentary Secret Mall Apartment and in the company of the Netflix Original hits The Rip, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, KPop Demon Hunters, and People We Meet on Vacation as well as studio titles Max, Trap, M3GAN 2.0, and the James Bond adventure No Time to Die.

